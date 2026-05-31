MediaOCD to Release Restored HD Vampire Princess Miyu Anime on BD on its Website Only on September 8

Limited release will feature completely blank cover due to approval issues

AnimEigo and MediaOCD announced on Thursday they will release the restored HD Blu-ray Disc of the 1988-1989 four-episode OVA adaptation of Narumi Kakinouchi 's Vampire Princess Miyu manga "on or before" September 8, only on MediaOCD 's website.

MediaOCD explained it sent the packaging for the anime to Japan for approvals, but "simply could not get this approval to the finish line" due to a "procedural log jam" hit in regards to copyright, and has not made progress on the issue in more than a year. In addition, MediaOCD discovered AnimEigo 's contract for the work will run out next year, so the company stated it is "basically out of time to do a proper release."

As a result, MediaOCD stated it will be releasing the anime on home video on its own website only, with a blank cover and a blank matching slipcase, so that there would be no "artwork or design to approve."

The release is available for pre-order. MediaOCD added if it can get approvals to release the anime with a "real package" in the future, it will "work something out" so purchasers can get the package without having to repurchase it.

AnimEigo had originally announced the HD release in February 2025.

The release will mark the anime's release in HD for the first time ever. The release will include both the AnimEigo English dub and the different Manga UK English dub . Toshihiro Hirano ( Toshiki Hirano ), Kakinouchi's husband and later co-creator of the manga, co-directed the OVA .

AnimEigo previously released the series on VHS, LaserDisc , and DVD.