Amu Meguro's Midori Loves My Sister Manga Gets Live-Action Film on December 4

A website opened on Sunday to announce a live-action film adaptation of Amu Meguro 's Midori Loves My Sister ( Onē-chan no Midori-kun or literally My Sister's Midori-kun) manga, which will open in Japan on December 4. The film has the English title My Sister's Boyfriend , and stars timelesz idol group member Masaki Hashimoto (live-action Summer Complicity) as Midori Yukishiro (left in image below) and actress Runa Nakajima (live-action Uchi no Otōto-domo ga Sumimasen ) as Sui Sanae.

Meguro drew illustrations to celebrate the live-action film announcement:

Image via Amu Meguro's X/Twitter account ©Amu Meguro

Mahito Kimura (live-action Strobe Edge , Blue Spring Ride series) is directing the film, and Nami Kikkawa (live-action Honey Lemon Soda film) is writing the script. Shochiku is credited for planning and overseeing the production, and is also distributing the film.

The original manga centers on Sui, a girl in her third year of junior high. She doesn't really get along with her older sister's boyfriend, Midori-kun, since he always treats her like a kid and makes fun of her. But Midori-kun is suddenly asked to be Sui's home tutor, and she suddenly sees an unexpected side of him.

Meguro launched the manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in 2022. Shueisha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on April 23.

Meguro ended the Hinata no Blue manga in July 2021. Meguro launched the manga in Bessatsu Margaret in April 2019.

Meguro's Honey So Sweet manga ran in Bessatsu Margaret from August 2012 to November 2015. Viz Media 's Shojo Beat imprint has released the eight-volume manga in English. The series was ranked as one of Japanese Bookstore Employees' top recommended comics for 2014. The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened in Japan in March 2018.