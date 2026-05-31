'Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)!' Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast, Songs, June 24 Early Streaming

The official website for the television anime of Atekichi and Yukiko 's Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! ( Heroine? Seijo? Iie, All Works Maid desu (ko)! ) light novel series revealed the anime's main promotional video, main visual, additional cast members, and June 24 advance streaming before its July 1 television debut in Japan. The video announces and previews the opening theme song "Ma Dual↔Heart" by Melody Wave (as voiced by Yume Miyamoto ) and Luciana Rudleberg (as voiced by Rumi Ōkubo ), and the ending theme song "Handmaid" by Shūgo Nakamura .





The newly announced cast members are:

Yūki Ono as Lectias Froude, a knight who safeguards Count Leginbarth

Shun Horie as Byūku, a mysterious youth who appears to attack the ball dance

Shūgo Nakamura as Demon King, who is thought to summon disaster and destroy the world

The anime will stream one week in advance on the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services in Japan on June 24 at 10:30 p.m. JST (9:30 a.m. EDT), before it debuts on Tokyo MX on July 1 at 10:00 p.m. JST, and on BS Fuji at 24:00 JST (effectively July 2 at 12 midnight JST). The anime will then run on AT-X on July 3.

"I will become the world's most wonderful maid!" With her skirt fluttering in black and white, the girl shouted. Her name is Melody. A reincarnated former Japanese girl, she now pursues her dream in her new life, working as an all-purpose maid for a poor count's family in the kingdom of Théolas. When she makes it, even cheap tea turns into a luxury brew, and a dilapidated mansion is quickly restored to new! Cleaning, serving, hunting, DIY—leave it all to her and her powerful magic. Unbeknownst to Melody, this world is actually an otome game, and she is the most powerful and invincible heroine, the saint! Yet, she remains oblivious to this fact. Romance with handsome men? Attacks by the Demon Lord? Work comes first! A fantasy of misunderstood work that unknowingly shatters destiny!

Yume Miyamoto as Melody Wave

as Melody Wave Rumi Ōkubo as Luciana Rudleberg

as Luciana Rudleberg Kōhei Amasaki will voice Christopher Von Théolas

will voice Christopher Von Théolas Yōko Hikasa as Anna-Marie Victirium

licensed and releases both the original novels and the manga adaptation. The company describes the story:The anime will star:

Shinji Ishihira ( Edens Zero two seasons, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest ) is the anime's chief director. Naoya Murakawa ( Beast Tamer , Train to the End of the World episode director) is directing the anime at EMT Squared , Toshizō Nemoto ( Metallic Rouge , Farmagia , Log Horizon ) is in charge of series scripts, and Eri Tokugawa ( Ameiro Cocoa Series Ame-con!! , Rainy Cocoa in Hawaii ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff members include:

Atekichi launched the ongoing light novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in February 2017. TO Books started publishing the novels with illustration by Yukiko in March 2020. Keiko launched the manga adaptation of the series on TO Books ' Corona EX website in March 2022. The light novels' 10th volume will ship on July 1. The manga's seventh volume will also ship on July 1, and the eighth volume will ship on August 1.