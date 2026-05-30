Singer adieu Performs Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Anime's New Ending Song

Image courtesy of Sony Music ©香月美夜・TO ブックス/本好きの下剋上製作委員会2026

adieu

The staff for, the new television anime of's) light novel series, announced the anime's next ending theme song on Saturday., the actress who also sings under the stage name, is performing the ending theme song "Wanna me" for the anime's second of two(quarters of the year). Singer-songwriterwrote the lyrics and music for the song.

The song's CD single will go on sale on July 29. A limited first pressing will bundle a Blu-ray Disc with footage from the " adieu LIVE 2025 à la plume" concert last September.

Yuka Iguchi and Show Hayami return in the new series as Rozemyne (previously Myne) and Ferdinand, respectively. The anime's new cast members include:

Yoshiaki Iwasaki ( Kowloon Generic Romance , Hayate the Combat Butler , We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ) is directing the new series at Wit Studio , replacing the franchise 's previous director Mitsuru Hongō . Mariko Kunisawa returns to write the series scripts, and Aiko Minowa ( After the Rain , The Ancient Magus' Bride in-between animation) is the new character designer. MICHIRU returns to compose the music.

Little Glee Monster performs the current opening theme song "Pages." Nogizaka46 member Erika Ikuta performs the anime's first ending theme song "Ima mo, Arigatō" (Even Now, I Thank You).

The anime premiered on April 4 on the Yomiuri TV and NTV channels at 5:30 p.m. JST (4:30 a.m. EDT). The anime is airing across two consecutive cours (quarter of a year) for a half-year run. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with English subtitles and an English dub.

The first anime season premiered in October 2019, and ended in December 2019 with 14 episodes. The second season premiered in Japan in April 2020. The anime's third season premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons as they aired.

Kazuki began the original novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2013, and ended the web novel in 2017. You Shiina illustrates the print edition. The main series ended with its 33rd volume (volume 12 of part 5) in December 2023. The novel series now has over 13 million copies in circulation (including digital copies).

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novels and some of the various manga adaptations in English.

Source: Press release