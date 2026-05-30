CloverWorks' Original Omnibus Anime Film Grotesqqque Reveals 14 Cast Members

, 4 members of, more star in film opening this year

Anime studio CloverWorks revealed on Saturday the cast and characters for its original anime film Grotesqqque (previously titled Grotesque ). CloverWorks revealed the cast and character names, but did not state which person was voicing which character.

Image via Grotesqqque anime film's X/Twitter account ©Atsushi Nishigori, CloverWorks/Project GTQ

The cast includes (from left to right in top row then bottom row):

Image via Grotesqqque anime film's website ©Atsushi Nishigori, CloverWorks/Project GTQ

The characters include:

For the "Aeliens" story (top row left to right in above image):

Ellie

Kento Kurikura

For the "4649 Girl" story (second row left to right and then third row left to right):

Stella

Unknown (Nanashi)

Hikarin

Gorgeous Mika

Sword

Chiffon

Papico

Poyomi

For the "Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni" story (fourth row left to right):

Ayame

Shion

Momo

Canna

The film will open in 2026.

Atsushi Nishigori ( The IDOLM@STER , DARLING in the FRANXX ) is directing the film, and is also writing the screenplay and designing the characters. The film will be an omnibus film of three stories with different worldviews:

"Aeliens"

"4649 Girl" (pronounced as "Yoroshiku★Shōjo," a pun on the words "Nice to Meet You★Girl" with the literal meaning of the kanji being "Evening Dew Heads to Its Death★Girl." The numbers 4649 can be read in Japanese as "Yoroshiku.")

"Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni" (literally Nocturne: On This Grotesque Night, romanized in a previous video as "Nocturn: En Cette Nuit Grotesque.")

The film comes from JOEN , the company jointly established by Sony media subsidiary Aniplex , its CloverWorks animation studio, Production I.G sister company Wit Studio , and publisher Shueisha . CloverWorks producer Yūichi Fukushima and Wit Studio producer Tetsuya Nakatake are the representative directors of JOEN .