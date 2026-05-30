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CloverWorks' Original Omnibus Anime Film Grotesqqque Reveals 14 Cast Members
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Anime studio CloverWorks revealed on Saturday the cast and characters for its original anime film Grotesqqque (previously titled Grotesque). CloverWorks revealed the cast and character names, but did not state which person was voicing which character.
The cast includes (from left to right in top row then bottom row):
- Chika Anzai
- Kana Ichinose
- Miku Ichinose (from Nogizaka46)
- Nagi Inoue (from Nogizaka46)
- Maaya Uchida
- Rumi Ōkubo
- Rie Kugimiya
- Nao Tomisato (from Nogizaka46)
- Miyu Tomita
- Aruno Nakanishi (from Nogizaka46)
- Ikumi Hasegawa
- Saori Hayami
- Gen Hoshino
- Sara Minami
The characters include:
For the "Aeliens" story (top row left to right in above image):
- Ellie
- Kento Kurikura
For the "4649 Girl" story (second row left to right and then third row left to right):
- Stella
- Unknown (Nanashi)
- Hikarin
- Gorgeous Mika
- Sword
- Chiffon
- Papico
- Poyomi
For the "Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni" story (fourth row left to right):
- Ayame
- Shion
- Momo
- Canna
The film will open in 2026.
Atsushi Nishigori (The IDOLM@STER, DARLING in the FRANXX) is directing the film, and is also writing the screenplay and designing the characters. The film will be an omnibus film of three stories with different worldviews:
- "Aeliens"
- "4649 Girl" (pronounced as "Yoroshiku★Shōjo," a pun on the words "Nice to Meet You★Girl" with the literal meaning of the kanji being "Evening Dew Heads to Its Death★Girl." The numbers 4649 can be read in Japanese as "Yoroshiku.")
- "Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni" (literally Nocturne: On This Grotesque Night, romanized in a previous video as "Nocturn: En Cette Nuit Grotesque.")
The film comes from JOEN, the company jointly established by Sony media subsidiary Aniplex, its CloverWorks animation studio, Production I.G sister company Wit Studio, and publisher Shueisha. CloverWorks producer Yūichi Fukushima and Wit Studio producer Tetsuya Nakatake are the representative directors of JOEN.
Sources: Grotesqqque anime film's website, Eiga Natalie