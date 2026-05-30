'Yowaki MAX Reijō nanoni, Ratsuwan Konyakusha-sama no Kake ni Notte Shimatta' Anime Reveals October Debut, More Cast

1st promo video, main staff also revealed

Kadokawa announced on Saturday that the television anime of Hiro Oda 's Yowaki MAX Reijō nanoni, Ratsuwan Konyakusha-sama no Kake ni Notte Shimatta (Even Though She's a Timid Young Lady to the Max, She Agreed to Her Shrewd Fiancé's Bet) light novel series will debut in October. The company also revealed the show's first promotional video, main staff, and more cast members.

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The additional cast includes (name romanizations are not confirmed):

Rina Hidaka as Caroline Ramsey

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©小田ヒロ・Tsubasa.v/KADOKAWA/弱気MAX製作委員会

Sora Amamiya as Erin White

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©小田ヒロ・Tsubasa.v/KADOKAWA/弱気MAX製作委員会

Haruki Ishiya as Henry Cox

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©小田ヒロ・Tsubasa.v/KADOKAWA/弱気MAX製作委員会

Nobuaki Nakanishi ( I Shall Survive Using Potions! , Shin Koihime Musō (TV) is directing the anime at Jumondo . Hiroko Fukuda ( Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! ; Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and The Inexperienced Me ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Moe Hyūga ( The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten , Victoria of Many Faces ) and Natsuki Hamada ( Always a Catch! ) are composing the music at Kadokawa .

Other staff members include:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©小田ヒロ・Tsubasa.v/KADOKAWA/弱気MAX製作委員会

Miku Itō is voicing the protagonist Pia Rockwell, and Ryōta Ōsaka is voicing Rufus Stan. Both are reprising these same roles from the novels' voice drama and the manga adaptation's voice comic episodes.

The romantic comedy centers on Pia, an ordinary grad student who gets reincarnated as a 10-year-old background villainess in an otome game. She remembers the game ends with her engagement with the prime minister's son Rufus Stan called off and her banishment from the land, so she asks Rufus to already break the engagement while they are young. But her request only piqued Rufus' interest in her more, and he makes a bet with her to see if he will really call of their engagement in seven years.

Oda launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2020. That early version has nine chapters and ended with two epilogue chapters. Kadokawa started publishing the novels with illustration by Tsubasa.v in August 2020, and the seventh volume shipped in April 2024. (Oda has since posted more tie-in short stories and spinoffs on Shōsetsuka ni Narō.)

Aji Murata launched a manga adaptation on Comic Walker as part of Kadokawa 's Flos Comic website in 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on February 16. The overall project has 1.2 million copies in circulation.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.