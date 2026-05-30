How would you rate episode 10 of

Go For It, Nakamura-kun!! ?

©Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project

This was probably the most “day in the life of Nakamura” episode that I have seen up until this point. Granted, every episode is just showcasing another day in Nakamura's life with the main focus being his obsession with Hirose. But this episode didn't really have anything going on or some major plot beat in order to generate a situation. Nakamura wasn't meeting somebody new or being pulled into a scheme or forced to confront a consequence of his own crazy delusions. This episode was just about him interacting with his classmates in a more intimate way, and on paper that doesn't sound that impressive, but when you consider who Nakamura is, actually is. I think this episode hammers home that Nakamura really doesn't talk with anybody outside of a few specific situations. Prior to this point, Nakamura had always been dragged into conversations or had conversations out of necessity. It always felt like there needed to be a point to Nakamura interacting with people, but in this episode, the interactions themselves are the point.

The first half is just about Nakamura going to a diner with Hirose and some of his other classmates. Yes, there is a lot of the typical Nakamura internal screaming going on, but it's a lot more reserved because Nakamura's attention is also divided by trying to keep up with the conversations. He's comfortable enough to talk with Hirose one-on-one, but trying to talk about the latest games or trends or music is difficult for him. At the end of the day, he's still a super awkward and introverted guy. I do like the fact that no one really seems to judge him for ultimately being a loner. It really does lean into this idea that Nakamura would probably have a lot more friends if he was just more forward. I related to him a lot this episode with writing things down and keeping things in mind to discuss later, because sometimes my neurodivergent butt isn't always gonna remember what's happening as soon as the conversation is over. I do wish that the first half of the episode had a little bit of a resolution, because it basically just ends on a joke, but it was really sweet.

The second half of the episode definitely felt a little bit more emotionally charged, but the point was still the same. Nakamura goes to a signing of his favorite author and just happens to run into Hifumi there. I do feel bad for her because she is clearly still romantically interested in Nakamura even though that definitely isn't going to be a romance that blossoms at all. But I also like that the episode doesn't super focus too much on her trying to win him over or anything. If anything, Nakamura is probably the most casual around Hifumi, and it's nice just seeing them bond over a shared interest. I like that Hifumi seems to be aware of how secluded Nakamura is and she doesn't seem to really put a lot of pressure on him. It really is a low-stakes conversation for a low-stakes episode, which really highlights what the appeal of slice-of-life is supposed to be.

This episode is all about enjoying the little moments, because what might look boring in our day-to-day life could hold tremendous emotional meaning to others. I think that culminates in the climax with Nakamura finally being a bit outspoken in front of the author who is signing his book. It was brief, but there was a very human connection there, and the fact that the author signed the book cheering Nakamura on by literally writing the title of the show was a really fantastic touch. Honestly, this episode has me a little bit worried about the next time that something cringe or bombastic happens, because I feel like I'm not going to enjoy those moments as much as I enjoyed moments like these.

Rating:

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