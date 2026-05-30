Halca Performs Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games Anime's Ending Song

Anime reveals new collaboration with Street Fighter 6 game

The staff for the television anime of Eri Ejima 's Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games ( Tai Ari Deshita: Ojō-sama wa Kakutō Game Nante Shinai ) manga revealed on Saturday halca will perform the ending theme song "New Game."

The staff also announced a new collaboration with Street Fighter 6 . The staff had first announced a collaboration between the two franchises in May 2025. In the Street Fighter 6 game, a special promotional video will screen on the Battle Hub large screen from June 2-30. In addition, six title cards will be available from June 2 through July 14.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2025 江島絵理/KADOKAWA/「対ありでした。」製作委員会

The anime will premiere on the AT-X , Tokyo MX , MBS , BS NTV , and Nagasaki Broadcasting Company channels on July 7.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2025 江島絵理/KADOKAWA/「対ありでした。」製作委員会

The anime will star:

Real-life fighting game player, commentator, and event organizer Aru voices Flamberge, a well-known fighting game commentator within the anime's story.

Shōta Ihata ( Domestic Girlfriend , Girlish Number , The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ) is directing the anime at diomedéa . Wataru Watari ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU novels, Girlish Number , The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ) is in charge of the series scripts. Mayuko Matsumoto ( Kan Colle , Parallel World Pharmacy , Chio's School Road ) is designing the characters. Kana Hashiguchi is composing the music.

Other staff members include Scott MacDonald as art director, Maho Takahashi for art setting, Yuki Hayashi as color key artist, Yasuyuki Itou as compositing director of photography, Toshihiko Kojima as editor, and Yayoi Tateishi as sound director. Kadokawa 's professional gaming team FAV gaming , whose members compete in Street Fighter 6 , is credited for collaborating on recording.

Rock band Hanabie. is performing the anime's opening theme song "Inochi Mijikashi Tai Suru Otome yo!" (Life is Short, Fight Each Other, Maidens).

The anime was delayed from its 2025 debut. The manga's anime adaptation was first announced in 2021.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Kuromi Girls' Academy is a refined, elegant school that expects the very best in deportment from its young ladies. Aya got into this peerless rich-girls' institution on a scholarship, and hopes to grow as lovely as her fellow student and idol Shirayuri. But Shirayuri hides a terrible secret: she's a trash-talking, combo-chaining, newbie-stomping, ruthless hardcore gamer! Could a mutual indulgence in no-holds-barred video game combat grow into a deeper rapport between these two girls?

Ejima launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine in January 2020. Kadokawa published the 10th compiled book volume on December 23. Seven Seas released the ninth volume on April 28.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.