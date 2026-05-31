Chainsmoker Cat TV Anime Reveals Main Trailer, Theme Song Artists, More Staff Members

The staff for the television anime of Nyan Nyan Factory 's Chainsmoker Cat ( Yanineko ) manga revealed the anime's main promotional video, theme songs, and additional staff members on Sunday. The promo video previews the opening theme song "Nanmonee" by rock band Wasureranneyo . Necry Talkie will perform the anime's ending theme song "Kemuri to Blue" (Smoke and Blue).

The newly announced staff members are:

Image via Chainsmoker Cat anime's website ©にゃんにゃんファクトリー・講談社／ヤニねこ製作委員会

The anime will premiere on July 2 at 24:30 (effectively, July 3 at 12:30 a.m.) on theandchannels. The anime will start airing onon July 25.

The anime will star:

Studio Lemon 's Taku Kimura ( Kairyū to Yūbinya-san , Star Wars: Visions ' "Tattooine Rhapsody") is directing the anime at Bibury Animation Studio , and Takashi Aoshima ( Himouto! Umaruchan , The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ) is writing the scripts. Riki Matsuura is designing the characters, and Keiichi Suzuki ( Saint Young Men , Tokyo Godfathers ) is composing the music.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes this comedy set in a world where humans, catgirls, and similar species co-exist:

Yani is a catgirl with a seriously bad smoking habit. She smokes so much that her apartment smells like ash and is littered with cigarette butts—and plenty of other trash! Every time she tries to quit, she becomes weak to the cravings and gives in almost instantly. Will she ever get her life together, or is she doomed to live as a chainsmoking slob forever?

Nyan Nyan Factory has been serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine , and Kodansha published the 12th compiled book volume on May 20. Seven Seas will publish the third volume in English on June 16.