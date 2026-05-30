News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 18-24
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 return to top 10
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|May 24 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|May 23 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|May 24 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|May 24 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3
|NTV
|May 22 (Fri)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|May 23 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke
|NTV
|April 23 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|May 23 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series rebroadcast
|Fuji TV
|May 24 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Star Detective Precure!
|TV Asahi
|May 24 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)