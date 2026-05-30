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Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 18-24

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 return to top 10


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 24 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.9
Detective Conan NTV May 23 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV May 24 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.7
One Piece Fuji TV May 24 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
2.7
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV May 22 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
2.6
Doraemon TV Asahi May 23 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.5
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke NTV April 23 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.5
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 23 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series rebroadcast Fuji TV May 24 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.3
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi May 24 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.0

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 11-17
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