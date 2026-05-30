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Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 11-17

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3, Snowball Earth exit top 10


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 17 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.1
Detective Conan NTV May 16 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.5
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV May 17 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.1
Doraemon TV Asahi May 16 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.9
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 16 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.9
One Piece Fuji TV May 17 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
2.5
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi May 17 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.1
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E May 16 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.7
Oshiri Tantei (season 10) NHK-E May 16 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.6
Bluey NHK-E May 16 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 4-10
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