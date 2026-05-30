Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 11-17

After Dorohedoro and Iruma-kun , it's One Piece 's turn to keep Witch Hat Atelier just shy of first place. Meanwhile in the cumulative, Nippon Sangoku overtakes Akane-banashi by a hair's breadth!

― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep ...