Wasted Chef Anime Film Reveals Teaser Trailer, Manga Adaptation

The official website for director Takayuki Hirao 's ( Magical Sisters Yoyo & Nene ) Wasted Chef anime film project opened on Sunday and revealed its teaser trailer, and manga adaptation, which will launch in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine on June 4. Aero05 will draw the manga adaptation.





Image via CLAP animation studio's X/Twitter account ©WASTED CHEF PROJECT

Takayuki Hirao

Wasted Chef

CLAP

, animation studio, character designer, and composerare all reuniting from theanime film for theanime film. Hirao is credited for the original story, and is also writing the script and directing the film at. Adachi is the main character designer, and Matsukuma is composing the music.

The project was announced in June 2023. The film's teaser visual (image right) has the tagline, "That day, 'you' and 'taste' vanished from the world."

Variety noted in a recent report that the film is slated for completion in 2027. Variety describes the film:

A young chef chasing a lost flavor lands in a ruined city without taste. Saved by Kasumi, his cooking awakens forgotten memories. But a dark force threatens to erase all desire — making his quest the last hope to save both worlds.

The film was one of the featured animated works-in-progress from around the world at the recent Annecy Animation Showcase, which is part of an expanded "Cannes Animation" initiative that ran from May 15-17 under Cannes' "Marché du Film" marketplace.

Sources: Press release, Wasted Chef anime film's website, Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.