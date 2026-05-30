Death Stranding's Norman Reedus Watches Chainsaw Man on Hideo Kojima's Recommendation

Reedus also names whose super power he would like wield

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures © 2025 MAPPA/CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA

American actor Norman Reedus (Sam Porter Bridges in Hideo Kojima 's Death Stranding games, Daryl Dixon in Walking Dead) has been taking in Hong Kong Comic Con this weekend, and GQ Hong Kong magazine asked him if he was personally into anime. Reedus responded, “There's Chainsaw Man , which Hideo Kojima told me about. He said it was his favorite.” Reedus added he was recently in Japan and “Saw [ Chainsaw Man ] on the airplane for the first time.”

When asked which anime super power he would like to have, Reedus went with Chainsaw Man character Reze's power: “I'd be able to just blow things up with my mind. I'm very destructive.”

Reedus is appearing at Hong Kong Comic Con 2026 as a special guest. The event is running between May 29 and 31 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

Source: GQ Hong Kong's Instagram account via NV