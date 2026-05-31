Daemons of the Shadow Realm Anime Unveils Additional Cast Members

The staff for the television anime of Hiromu Arakawa 's Daemons of the Shadow Realm ( Yomi no Tsugai ) manga revealed five new cast members on Sunday.

Yū Shimamura as Natsuki Kurotani (right in image below), Hayato Fujii as Fuyuki Kurotani (left)

Image via Daemons of the Shadow Realm anime's X/Twitter account ©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI ©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX

Ayumu Murase as Blacklist

Image via Daemons of the Shadow Realm anime's X/Twitter account ©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI ©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX

Ako Mayama and Shigeru Chiba will voice Tenaga Ashinaga (Long Arms Long Legs), and will appear in the anime's 10th episode on June 6.

Image via Daemons of the Shadow Realm anime's X/Twitter account ©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI ©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX

©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI ©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX

In a remote mountain village under the watchful eyes of two stone guardians, the young Yuru contentedly lives off the land while staying close to the only family he has left—Asa, his precious twin sister. Asa, meanwhile, carries out a mysterious “duty” on behalf of the village while locked in a cage. Why is Asa a prisoner? And what other secrets does Yuru's otherwise idyllic home hide?

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The anime stars:

Masahiro Andō ( Sword of the Stranger ) is directing the anime at Bones Film . Noboru Takagi ( Kingdom seasons 3-6, Golden Kamuy first four seasons) is overseeing the series scripts, and Nobuhiro Arai ( Bungo Stray Dogs ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Golden Kamuy , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- franchises) is composing the music. Vaundy performs the opening theme song (for the anime's first half) titled "Tobu Toki" (Time to Fly), and singer yama performs the ending theme song "Tobō yo" (Let's Fly).

Additional staff members include:

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels on April 4 at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT). It is also running on HTB Hokkaido TV , Aomori Broadcasting, Miyagi TV , Sakuranbo TV , TV-U Fukushima , Television Niigata Network Co., Ltd. , and other channels. The anime will air for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year). Crunchyroll streamed the anime first before other services and is streaming a same-day English dub for the series.

Arakawa ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Silver Spoon ) launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in December 2021. Square Enix will publish the manga's 13th compiled book volume on July 10.