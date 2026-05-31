Paradox Live The Animation Gets Film Project by Studio GRAPH77

29 characters in 9 teams to appear, including ones who were not in TV anime

The " Paradox Live Dope Show 2026" event announced this weekend that the Paradox Live The Animation series will have an upcoming film project.

According to the teaser above, Studio GRAPH77 ( Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 's "Shikaku") is producing the film project. Nine teams with 29 characters will appear, including the characters who appeared in the previous television series as well as new characters. (The teaser showed images of members of Visty, Amprule, 1Nm8, and GokuLuck who did not appear in the television series.)

The franchise 's third stage production run will open with Paradox Live on Stage -Road to Legend- "RAGE" on October 2-11 at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel's Stellar Ball venue in Tokyo, followed by Paradox Live on Stage -Road to Legend- "FATE" on February 19-28, 2027 in the same venue. Visty, Amprule, 1Nm8, and GokuLuck will also make their stage debut in this run.

The overall franchise 's "4th Season" story arc will launch this September.

Avex and GCREST 's hip-hop-themed multimedia franchise launched in November 2019. The story is set in the near future, when rappers wear accessories that contain a metallic substance called Phantom Metal. Through the Phantom Metal's chemical reaction with the rappers' own DNA, the rapper can create illusions linked to their emotions during their performance. The result is a new type of spectacular concert.

The television anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel on October 3, 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The franchise also includes CDs, merchandise, and concert events.

Source: Comic Natalie