Fanfare / Ponent Mon to Reprint Manga From Jiro Taniguchi, Others

© Jiro Taniguchi, Shueisha

The ComicsBeat news website reported on Friday that Fanfare / Ponent Mon will reprint the following manga by the late Jiro Taniguchi :

The company will also reprint in English Hideo Azuma 's Disappearance Diary and the late Kiriko Nananan 's Blue manga.

The companies will reprint Summit of the Gods in English in July 2026 to commemorate the anniversary of the first recorded ascent of Mount Everest. The other manga reprints will debut later this year.

Summit of the Gods , an adaptation of Baku Yumemakura 's novel, was originally serialized in Japan in Shueisha 's Business Jump from 2000 to 2003. The first volume was nominated for an Ignatz award in 2010, but didn't win. The English translation of the fourth volume was nominated for an Eisner award in 2014. Taniguchi was knighted in France in 2011. Taniguchi died on February 11, 2017.

An award-winning France-Luxembourg animated film adaptation of the manga debuted in 2021.

Azuma published the Disappearance Diary manga in Japan through East Press in March 2005. Fanfare / Ponent Mon previously published the manga in English in 2010. The manga won the grand prize in the prestigious Osamu Tezuka Cultural Awards in 2006. In 2009, Azuma became the first creator from Japan to be honored with an Ignatz Award nomination for the manga. The manga was also a nominee at France's Angouleme International Comics Festival in 2008. Azuma published the sequel manga Shissō Nikki 2: Al-Chū Byōtō ( Disappearance Diary 2: The Ward for Alcoholics ) through East Press in October 2013.

Nananan launched Blue in 1996. Magazine House published the manga in 1997, Shodensha later published it in 2007, and Tokyo News Service published it in 2020. Fanfare / Ponent Mon previously released the manga in 2006.

Source: ComicsBeat (D. Morris)