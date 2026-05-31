Anime Expo Hosts World Premieres of Black Torch, Magic Knight Rayearth Anime

Image via Magic Knight Rayearth anime's website © CLAMP・ST／講談社・TMS

The staff of Anime Expo 2026 revealed on Friday that the event will host the world premieres of:

Additionally, Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE producer Shohei Sakakibara ( Danganronpa 2x2 , Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid ) and scenario writer Kazutaka Kodaka ( Danganronpa series, Shuten Order ) will attend the event as guests. They will participate in the " Spike Chunsoft , Inc. Official Panel 2026" at 10:30 a.m. PDT on July 3.

Also, Studio Trigger will give a "first real look" at the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 anime at Anime Expo .

Other recently announced guests include Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! manga creator Yū Toyota at a Square Enix Manga & Books panel, and composer Yūgo Kanno at a STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure panel.

Anime Expo announced on Tuesday that it will screen the U.S. premiere for Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia , the television anime of Tomato Soup 's A Witch's Life in Mongol ( Tenmaku no Jādūgar ) manga, on July 3 at 2:45 p.m. PDT in the JW Marriott Diamond Ballroom. Anime Expo will screen the U.S. premiere of the first two episodes of the television anime of Hiro Yūki 's Sparks of Tomorrow ( 20 Seiki Denki Mokuroku ) novel at this year's event on July 3 at 10:00 a.m. in the JW Marriott Platinum Ballroom.

Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Source: Email correspondence