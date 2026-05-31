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Anime Expo Hosts World Premieres of Black Torch, Magic Knight Rayearth Anime
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The staff of Anime Expo 2026 revealed on Friday that the event will host the world premieres of:
- The television anime of Tsuyoshi Takaki's Black Torch manga.
- The new anime based on CLAMP's Magic Knight Rayearth manga with guest Rie Takahashi.
Additionally, Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE producer Shohei Sakakibara (Danganronpa 2x2, Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid) and scenario writer Kazutaka Kodaka (Danganronpa series, Shuten Order) will attend the event as guests. They will participate in the "Spike Chunsoft, Inc. Official Panel 2026" at 10:30 a.m. PDT on July 3.
Also, Studio Trigger will give a "first real look" at the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 anime at Anime Expo.
Other recently announced guests include Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! manga creator Yū Toyota at a Square Enix Manga & Books panel, and composer Yūgo Kanno at a STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure panel.
Anime Expo announced on Tuesday that it will screen the U.S. premiere for Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, the television anime of Tomato Soup's A Witch's Life in Mongol (Tenmaku no Jādūgar) manga, on July 3 at 2:45 p.m. PDT in the JW Marriott Diamond Ballroom. Anime Expo will screen the U.S. premiere of the first two episodes of the television anime of Hiro Yūki's Sparks of Tomorrow (20 Seiki Denki Mokuroku) novel at this year's event on July 3 at 10:00 a.m. in the JW Marriott Platinum Ballroom.
Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Source: Email correspondence