'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess' Manga's Robinson Haruhara, We Never Learn's Taishi Tsutsui Launch New Manga

This year's 27th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Monday that writer Robinson Haruhara ( Tis Time for "Torture," Princess ) and artist Taishi Tsutsui ( We Never Learn ) will launch a new manga titled Animal Signal in the magazine's next issue on June 8. Haruhara is writing the story, and Tsutsui is drawing the manga. This latest Weekly Shonen Jump issue also published the final chapter of Akira Inui 's Alien Headbutt manga.

Image via Weekly Shonen Jump's website © Robinson Haruhara, Taishi Tsutsui/Shueisha

Animal Signal's " bishōjo animal comedy" story centers on an organization called the Anima Countermeasures Center, and its members that seem to possess incredible abilities.

Haruhara and Hirakei launched the Tis Time for "Torture," Princess ( Hime-sama, "Gōmon" no Jikan Desu ) manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in Japan in April 2019. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service began offering the manga English that October. The manga ended in August 2025, and its 19th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan on January 5.

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation premiered in January 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The anime's second season premiered on January 12. Crunchyroll also streamed the second season as it aired.

Tsutsui recently ended the Syd Craft: Love Is a Mystery ( Syd Craft no Saishū Suiri ) manga in June 2025. The manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in November 2024. Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service both released the manga in English simultaneously with the Japanese release.

Tsutsui launched the We Never Learn ( Boku-tachi wa Benkyō ga Dekinai ) manga in February 2017, and ended it in December 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 21st and final compiled book volume in March 2021.

The first 13-episode anime season based on the We Never Learn manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America has licensed the anime under the title We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , and streamed the anime on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and the now-defunct FunimationNow . The second 13-episode season premiered in Japan in October 2019. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE all streamed the series as it aired.

Inui's Alien Headbutt manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump on February 9. Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service both simultaneously serialize the manga's chapters in English. The manga's first volume and second (and final) volume will both ship on July 3.