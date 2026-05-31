Korean Occult Film Exhuma Inspires Maengjong Spinoff Webtoon

Webtoon centers on high school years of film characters Ha-rim, Bong-gil

Image via Naver Webtoon's website © Naver Webtoon

Naver WEBTOON launched a new horror-occult webtoon titled Maengjong on May 30.

Maengjong is a spin-off of the hit Korean occult film Exhuma, which drew over 10 million moviegoers and sparked a resurgence of interest in the genre. The webtoon centers on the high school years of shaman Ha-rim and Bong-gil — two characters who left a strong impression in the film — exploring how they first met and the untold events that took place before the movie's timeline.

The story begins with Ha-rim, who has been living in hiding after a childhood incident involving the serpent deity “Jin.” Her life takes a turn when Bong-gil, a fellow student at her school, suddenly appears. The narrative follows the eerie incidents that unfold as the two form their first connection.

The title refers to blind obedience, a theme that ties into the mysterious events surrounding the characters and deepens the Korean occult mythology introduced in the original film.

The series is the latest work by Haemuri, known for the webtoon Trapped. With a reputation for intense character dynamics and psychological storytelling, the creator is expected to bring a heightened sense of tension and immersion to the horror genre.

Currently, an official English version of the Maengjong webtoon is not available. WEBTOON has released Haemuri's Trapped in English.