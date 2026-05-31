Sakuyama Chocojiro Chocolate Biscuits Gets Short Anime Series

New episodes debut every Friday

Shoei Delicy announced on Friday its Sakuyama Chocojiro chocolate biscuits will get an anime series in the form of shorts on YouTube . The first 10 episodes launched on the same day.

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Chorojiro is the monkey mascot of the chocolate cream-filled biscuit. He lives on the Chocodale mountain and becomes obsessed with the biscuits after a human child gives him one to try. Chocojiro begins mimicking humans and spreading the news about the biscuits.

Two new episodes will debut every Friday.

Joji Ayano stars as Chorojiro. The anime also stars Yume Shinohara as Sakuta, Minami Miki as Tomocho, and and Shiori Tani as NonP.

Minori Uemura is the director, scriptwriter, character designer, color artist, artist, photographer, and editor for the anime. rhinokino is in charge of animation production. Tasuku Odaka is composing the music.

Sources: Sakuyama Chokojiro's X/Twitter account, Anime! Anime!, Anime Hack