Rakuda's 'Shujinkō no Osananajimi ga, Wakiyaku no Ore ni Guiguikuru' Novel Series Gets Manga Adaptation

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Kadokawa 's Dengeki Daioh G magazine announced on May 27 that Rakuda 's Shujinkō no Osananajimi ga, Wakiyaku no Ore ni Guiguikuru (The Protagonist's Childhood Friend is Aggressively Coming After Me, a Supportive Character) light novel series will get a manga adaptation beginning in volume 154 on June 29.

Image via Dengeki Daioh G's X/Twitter © Kadokawa, Rakuda, Komupi

The story follows a high school student, who is given a second chance at life after being killed by the unremarkable protagonist's romantic comedy. The second time around, however, the protagonist's childhood friend suddenly proposes to him.

Kadokawa shipped the first novel with illustrations by Komupi in January 2025. The fourth novel will ship on June 10. The novel series ranked at #7 in the New Bunkobon category of the 2026 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Kadokawa began publishing Rakuda and Buriki 's Ore wo Suki na no wa Omae Dake ka yo (Are You Really the Only One Who Likes Me) light novel series in February 2016. Yū Ijima launched a manga adaptation on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in February 2017.

The series inspired a television anime, which premiered in Japan in 2019. Crunchyroll , Funimation , and HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired.

The ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? original video anime ( OVA ), titled Ore wo Suki na no wa Omae Dake ka yo ~Ore-tachi no Game Set~ , streamed on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and HIDIVE in 2020.

Rakuda is also the author of the Shine Post light novel series, which inspired a television anime in 2022.

Source: Dengeki Daioh G 's X/ Twitter account

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