Kazumi Yamashita's Twisted Sisters Manga Gets Live-Action TV Series

NHK announced on May 26 Kazumi Yamashita 's Twisted Sisters manga will get a live-action television series adaptation, which will air on BS and BSP4K beginning January 2027. The show will have 10 episodes.

Image via NHK © NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation).

Miori Takimoto stars as protagonist Rikako Ioroi.

The series follows manga artist Rikako, who reunites with her estranged sisters over their dying father's will. The will demands the five sisters live together in a mansion and she discovers a secret sister she's never met.

Masao Iketani and Tomomi Maruyama will co-write the screenplay. Takashi Ninomiya will direct the series.

Yamashita launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in June 2021. Kodansha shipped the ninth compiled book volume on January 22.

Yamashita launched the Land manga on Kodansha 's Morning magazine March 2014, and ended it in July 2020. Kodansha shipped the 11th and final compiled book volume in September 2020. Yen Press publishes the series in English.

Yen Press is also publishing Yamashita's Wonder Boy manga in English.

Source: NHK