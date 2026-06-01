I Left My A-Rank Party Manga Enters Final Arc

Manga has 1.8 million copies in circulation

Image via Amazon © Kōsuke Unagi, Yūri, Super Zombie, Kodansha

The manga adaptation of the) light novel series entered its final arc with its 165th chapter in'sapp on Friday. The manga has 1.8 million copies in circulation.

The manga debuted in June 2021 in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. Kodansha published the its 12th compiled book volume on March 9. Kōsuke Unagi is writing the story, Yūri is drawing, and Super Zombie is the original character designer.

Kodansha USA is publishing the manga in English and describes the story:

As far as adventuring goes, supporting your party is a thankless job—even more so if you're just a lowly red mage like Yuke Feldio. So, when he gets fed up with his A-rank party of total a-holes, he ditches them for some former students—a trio of girls who just looove his company. Thing is, to conquer the world's greatest dungeon and achieve his dream, he'll have to teach these cuties a thing or two…and he may just learn there's more potential within him (and them) then he ever knew.

Kodansha debuted Unagi's original light novel series in June 2021. Thhe fifth compiled volume of the light novel shipped in February 2025.

The television anime adaptation of the light novel series premiered in January 2025 on 30 channels in NTV 's network in Japan. The anime ran for two consecutive cours (quarters of the year). Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub . The anime will have a second season.