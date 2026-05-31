News
2019 Sakura Wars Game Gets 3rd Stage Play Adaptation
posted on by Anita Tai
Sega's Shin Sakura Taisen game is getting a new stage play adaptation titled Shin Sakura Taisen the Stage: Seiden Tsurugi (New Sakura Wars the Stage: Tale of Truth Tsurugi), which will run at Theater Sun Mall in Tokyo from September 18 - 27.
Yūri Ōta stars as Asagi Tо̄dо̄.
Haruki Iwata plays Shirahime Okita.
Chihaya Yoshitake plays Hagane Hijikata.
Momoyo Koyama plays Zuying He.
Uta Kawase plays Juri Sawada.
Yūna Sekine reprises her role from previous productions as Sakura Amamiya.
Other cast members include:
- Kanon Matsuzawa as Shizuka
- Hikari Aimura as Shiori
- Erina Oda as Shungaku Harada
- Narumi Koga as Izumi Sannan
- Machi Chitose as Gо̄kai
- Kana Aoi
- Honami Shibuya
- Yūki Suzuki
- NANA Hayashimoto
- Kogiku
Tomoharu Suzuki will write and direct the play, Kōhei Tanaka will compose the music, and Keiko Matsumoto will provide choreography. Ōji Hiroi is credited with the original concept of the game series.
The first stage play based on the 2019 Sakura Wars game ran in 2020. The second stage play, titled Shin Sakura Taisen: the Stage - Futatsu no Honо̄, ran in 2021.
The franchise celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.
Sega released the Shin Sakura Taisen game for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in December 2019. Sega of America released the game under the title Sakura Wars in the West in April 2020. The television anime adaptation of the game premiered in April 2020. Koyori Noguchi drew a three-volume manga adaptation of the game.
Sources: Shin Sakura Wars stage play's official website, Stage Natalie
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