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2019 Sakura Wars Game Gets 3rd Stage Play Adaptation

posted on by Anita Tai
Shin Sakura Taisen the Stage: Seiden Tsurugi runs in Tokyo from September 18-27

Sega's Shin Sakura Taisen game is getting a new stage play adaptation titled Shin Sakura Taisen the Stage: Seiden Tsurugi (New Sakura Wars the Stage: Tale of Truth Tsurugi), which will run at Theater Sun Mall in Tokyo from September 18 - 27.

Key visual for Shin Sakura Taisen the Stage: Seiden Tsurugi
Image via Shin Sakura Wars stage play's official website
© SEGA/「新サクラ大戦 the Stage ～誠伝 TSURUGI～」製作委員会2026
Cast image for Asagi Tо̄dо̄
Image via Shin Sakura Wars stage play's official website
© SEGA/「新サクラ大戦 the Stage ～誠伝 TSURUGI～」製作委員会2026

Yūri Ōta stars as Asagi Tо̄dо̄.

Cast image for Shirahime Okita
Image via Shin Sakura stage play's official website
© SEGA/「新サクラ大戦 the Stage ～誠伝 TSURUGI～」製作委員会2026

Haruki Iwata plays Shirahime Okita.

Cast image for Hagane Hijikata
Image via Shin Sakura Wars stage play's official website
© SEGA/「新サクラ大戦 the Stage ～誠伝 TSURUGI～」製作委員会2026

Chihaya Yoshitake plays Hagane Hijikata.

Cast image for Zuying He
Image via Shin Sakura Wars stage play's official website
© SEGA/「新サクラ大戦 the Stage ～誠伝 TSURUGI～」製作委員会2026

Momoyo Koyama plays Zuying He.

Cast image for Juri Sawada
Image via Shin Sakura Wars stage play's official website
© SEGA/「新サクラ大戦 the Stage ～誠伝 TSURUGI～」製作委員会2026

Uta Kawase plays Juri Sawada.

Cast image for Sakura Amamiya
Image via Shin Sakura stage play's official website
© SEGA/「新サクラ大戦 the Stage ～誠伝 TSURUGI～」製作委員会2026

Yūna Sekine reprises her role from previous productions as Sakura Amamiya.

Other cast members include:

  • Kanon Matsuzawa as Shizuka
  • Hikari Aimura as Shiori
  • Erina Oda as Shungaku Harada
  • Narumi Koga as Izumi Sannan
  • Machi Chitose as Gо̄kai
  • Kana Aoi
  • Honami Shibuya
  • Yūki Suzuki
  • NANA Hayashimoto
  • Kogiku

Tomoharu Suzuki will write and direct the play, Kōhei Tanaka will compose the music, and Keiko Matsumoto will provide choreography. Ōji Hiroi is credited with the original concept of the game series.

The first stage play based on the 2019 Sakura Wars game ran in 2020. The second stage play, titled Shin Sakura Taisen: the Stage - Futatsu no Honо̄, ran in 2021.

The franchise celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Sega released the Shin Sakura Taisen game for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in December 2019. Sega of America released the game under the title Sakura Wars in the West in April 2020. The television anime adaptation of the game premiered in April 2020. Koyori Noguchi drew a three-volume manga adaptation of the game.

Sources: Shin Sakura Wars stage play's official websiteStage Natalie

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