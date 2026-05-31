Shin Sakura Taisen the Stage: Seiden Tsurugi runs in Tokyo from September 18-27

Sega 's Shin Sakura Taisen game is getting a new stage play adaptation titled Shin Sakura Taisen the Stage: Seiden Tsurugi (New Sakura Wars the Stage: Tale of Truth Tsurugi), which will run at Theater Sun Mall in Tokyo from September 18 - 27.

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Image via Shin Sakura Wars stage play's official website © SEGA/「新サクラ大戦 the Stage ～誠伝 TSURUGI～」製作委員会2026

Image via Shin Sakura Wars stage play's official website © SEGA/「新サクラ大戦 the Stage ～誠伝 TSURUGI～」製作委員会2026

Yūri Ōta stars as Asagi Tо̄dо̄.

Image via Shin Sakura stage play's official website © SEGA/「新サクラ大戦 the Stage ～誠伝 TSURUGI～」製作委員会2026

Haruki Iwata plays Shirahime Okita.

Image via Shin Sakura Wars stage play's official website © SEGA/「新サクラ大戦 the Stage ～誠伝 TSURUGI～」製作委員会2026

Chihaya Yoshitake plays Hagane Hijikata.

Image via Shin Sakura Wars stage play's official website © SEGA/「新サクラ大戦 the Stage ～誠伝 TSURUGI～」製作委員会2026

Momoyo Koyama plays Zuying He.

Image via Shin Sakura Wars stage play's official website © SEGA/「新サクラ大戦 the Stage ～誠伝 TSURUGI～」製作委員会2026

Uta Kawase plays Juri Sawada.

Image via Shin Sakura stage play's official website © SEGA/「新サクラ大戦 the Stage ～誠伝 TSURUGI～」製作委員会2026

Yūna Sekine reprises her role from previous productions as Sakura Amamiya.

Other cast members include:

Kanon Matsuzawa as Shizuka

Hikari Aimura as Shiori

as Shiori Erina Oda as Shungaku Harada

as Shungaku Harada Narumi Koga as Izumi Sannan

Machi Chitose as Gо̄kai

Kana Aoi

Honami Shibuya

Yūki Suzuki

NANA Hayashimoto

Hayashimoto Kogiku

Tomoharu Suzuki will write and direct the play, Kōhei Tanaka will compose the music, and Keiko Matsumoto will provide choreography. Ōji Hiroi is credited with the original concept of the game series.

The first stage play based on the 2019 Sakura Wars game ran in 2020. The second stage play, titled Shin Sakura Taisen: the Stage - Futatsu no Honо̄ , ran in 2021.

The franchise celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Sega released the Shin Sakura Taisen game for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in December 2019. Sega of America released the game under the title Sakura Wars in the West in April 2020. The television anime adaptation of the game premiered in April 2020. Koyori Noguchi drew a three-volume manga adaptation of the game.

Sources: Shin Sakura Wars stage play's official website, Stage Natalie