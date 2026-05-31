Animation Veteran Kunihiko Hamada Departs From Madhouse

Hamada claims he received no severance pay after over 20 years as staff employee

Image via Madhouse © MADHOUSE INC.

Animator and character designer Kunihiko Hamada confirmed on Sunday, his birthday, that he is no longer working at Madhouse as of the end of March. He added that he is now working at a different company.

Hamada said he devoted 35 years to Madhouse , including over 20 years as a staff employee. He claimed he did not receive severance pay.

Hamada has worked as chief animation director on a number of projects including Monster , NANA , Kaiji -Ultimate Survivor- , Chihayafuru , My Love Story!! , and more.

He is also known for his character design work for numerous titles such as NANA , Chihayafuru , My Love Story!! , Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card , and My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 . A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA premiered in April from Madhouse , and it credits Hamada for the character designs.

Hamada has worked on the animation for projects such as Summer Wars , No Game, No Life , and other titles.

Hamada joined Madhouse in 1990, working on Cyber City Oedo 808 as his first project.