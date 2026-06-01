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Poupelle of Chimney Town Picture Book Gets 'Live-Action' AI Short Film
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
AIに何ができて、何ができないのか？(人間に残される仕事は何なのか？)を知りたくて、実は、ずいぶん前からAIで『えんとつ町のプペル』の実写映画を作っていました。… pic.twitter.com/BIQCvXZEs7— 西野亮廣(キングコング) (@nishinoakihiro) May 27, 2026
Nishino stated that he is thinking of having the short screen at a screening of the CHIMNEY TOWN: Frozen in Time anime film at the Tokyo International Forum on June 28.
CHIMNEY TOWN: Frozen in Time (Entotsu-chō no Poupelle ~Yakusoku no Tokeidai~), the sequel film to Studio 4°C's 2020 anime film of Akihiro Nishino's Poupelle of Chimney Town (Entotsu-chō no Poupelle) picture book, opened in Japan on March 27. It sold 88,000 tickets and earned 122,348,500 yen (about US$767,000) in its first three days. The film will screen at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in the festival's non-competitive "Annecy Presents" section later this month.
As before, Nishino supervised the film's production, and penned the film's script, with Yūsuke Hirota returning as director at Studio 4°C.
The film is based on Nishino's Tick-Tock ~Yakusoku no Tokeidai~ picture book, which shipped in 2019.
Sources: Akihiro Nishino's X/Twitter account, Anime! Anime! (Kōtarō Nakase)