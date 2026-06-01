Mr. Vamp is a Vampire Manga Ends

Series debuted in March 2023

Image via Amazon Japan © Dorothy Odoroo, Kodansha

Kodansha 's Comic Days platform published the final chapter of Dorothy Odoroo 's Mr. Vamp is a Vampire ( Vamp-sensei wa Kyūketsuki ) manga on Thursday.

Kodansha USA will publish the series in English, and it describes the story:

“Mr. Vamp,” an immortal vampire, has had a number of careers over his long life. To mix things up, he's now working as a history teacher in a high school in Japan. He thinks he's got everyone fooled into believing he's just an ordinary mortal, but due to a lack of effort on his part when it comes to truly blending in, the students and teachers all realize his true nature (but still humor him by going along with the fiction). Hijinks ensue!

Odoroo launched the series simultaneously in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine and on the Comic Days platform in March 2023. Kodansha shipped the second volume on November 21. Kodansha USA will ship the first volume in fall.

Source: Comic Days