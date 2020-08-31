Funimation, Crunchyroll, HIDIVE Stream ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? OVA

Aniplex of America announced on Monday that the ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? original video anime ( OVA ), titled Ore wo Suki na no wa Omae Dake ka yo ~Ore-tachi no Game Set~ , will begin streaming on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and HIDIVE on Tuesday.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming the OVA on Tuesday at 11:00 p.m. EDT in North America, Latin America, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. HIDIVE will begin streaming the anime at the same time in the U.S. and Canada. Funimation did not reveal a premiere time or streaming territories. The OVA will stream in Japanese with English subtitles, and it will be listed as episodes 13-15 of the ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? anime series.

The OVA serves as a conclusion to the television anime series of Rakuda and Buriki 's Ore wo Suki na no wa Omae Dake ka yo (Are You Really the Only One Who Likes Me) light novel series, and it will ship on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in Japan on Wednesday . The OVA was originally scheduled for a May 23 theatrical release in 10 theaters in Japan, but screenings were canceled due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The home video release will include double-jacket packaging with a new illustration by Buriki , a special 12-page booklet, an original text story by Rakuda , the character song CD "Jekyll na Hyde" by Haruka Tomatsu (Pansy), the sixth soundtrack CD, and audio commentary.

Noriaki Akitaya (Bakuman. all three seasons, Active Raid both seasons, BONJOUR Sweet Love Patisserie ) is returning to direct the anime at CONNECT and Barnum Studio with the television series' episode director Geisei Morita as assistant director. Shoko Takimoto ( Armed Girl's Machiavellism , Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody , BONJOUR Sweet Love Patisserie ) is back to design the characters, and Rakuda is also returning to write and supervise all the scripts. The OVA will also have a returning cast.

The television anime premiered in Japan last October. Crunchyroll , Funimation , and HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired.

In the romantic comedy series, Amatsuyu Kirasagi is invited out alone by the cool beauty upperclassman Cosmos and his childhood friend Himawari. Expecting to hear their confessions, he triumphantly goes to meet each of them in turn. But Cosmos and Himawari both instead confess to Amatsuyu that they like his friend. Amatsuyu fights this lonely battle, but there is another girl who is looking at him. She is a gloomy girl with glasses and braids. Amatsuyu finds that he hates her, because she's always turning her sharp tongue only on him and finding enjoyment in his troubles. But it turns out that she's the only one who actually does like him.

Kadokawa began publishing the light novel series in February 2016, and released the 14th novel on June 10. Yū Ijima launched a manga adaptation on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in February 2017. Shueisha published the fifth volume on March 4, and it will publish the sixth volume on October 2.