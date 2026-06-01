Nao Iwamoto's The Seven Knights of the Marronnier Kingdom Manga Gets TV Anime in October

NHK announced on Monday that Nao Iwamoto 's Marronnier Ōkoku no Shichinin no Kishi ( The Seven Knights of the Marronnier Kingdom ) manga is getting a television anime series that will debut on NHK Educational in October.

Image via The Seven Knights of the Marronnier Kingdom anime's website ©岩本ナオ／小学館／NHK・NEP・Amazon Content Services LLC or its Affiliates

NHK has also released a teaser video for the anime on the anime's website, but it does not contain any animation.

Kiyoko Sayama ( Skip Beat! , Vampire Knight , To Your Eternity seasons 2-3) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Shinzō Fujita ( To Your Eternity seasons 1-3, The World Is Still Beautiful ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yuriko Maeda (chief animation director for Requiem of the Rose King , One Punch Man TV 2 ) is designing the characters, Yoshiaki Fujisawa ( Apocalypse Hotel , Land of the Lustrous , Love Live! School idol project ) is composing the music, and Jin Aketagawa ( Dr. Stone , Fire Force ) is the sound director.

The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Flowers magazine in 2016. Shogakukan will ship the 11th volume on June 10. The manga topped the list of manga for female readers in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

The fantasy romance manga centers on seven brothers who are knights of the Marronnier Kingdom. The kingdom lies in the center of a group of eight kingdoms, and each brother is dispatched to a different kingdom as ambassadors, to go on an adventure to find their fated partner. The brothers are named: Nemukunai (Not Sleepy), Hakuai (Benevolent), Atsugariya (Sensitive to Heat), Samugariya (Sensitive to Cold), Kemono Tsukai (Beast Tamer), Tsurugi Jiman (Sword Pride), and Harapeko (Hungry).

Iwamoto's Kingdom of Gold, Kingdom of Water manga inspired the Gold Kingdom and Water Kingdom anime film that opened in January 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment released the original manga in English.