News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 18-24
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book debuts at #2
Japan's Game Ranking: May 18-24
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Tomodachi Life
|Nintendo
|April 16
|64,899
|1,206,548
|2
|NSw 2
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|Nintendo
|May 21
|39,661
|39,661
|3
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Pokopia
|Nintendo
|March 5
|22,821
|1,024,285
|4
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|13,699
|2,952,208
|5
|NSw 2
|Tales of Arise - Beyond the Dawn Edition
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|May 21
|11,603
|11,603
|6
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|5,706
|1,128,749
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|3,488
|4,211,082
|8
|NSw 2
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|January 15
|3,316
|123,414
|9
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24, 2025
|2,900
|199,883
|10
|NSw 2
|Kirby Air Riders
|Nintendo
|November 20, 2025
|2,866
|533,134
|11
|PS5
|Pragmata
|CAPCOM
|April 17
|2,754
|65,209
|12
|NSw
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|2,457
|5,915,452
|13
|NSw 2
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|2,334
|304,401
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,298
|8,439,059
|15
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder + Minna de Rinrin Park
|Nintendo
|March 26
|2,117
|31,346
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Nintendo
|October 2, 2025
|2,000
|183,321
|17
|NSw 2
|Pragmata
|CAPCOM
|April 24
|1,853
|23,371
|18
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|1,801
|1,733,643
|19
|NSw 2
|Mario Tennis Fever
|Nintendo
|February 12
|1,739
|113,432
|20
|NSw 2
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Nintendo
|July 17, 2025
|1,695
|501,832
Source: Famitsu