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Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 18-24

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book debuts at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: May 18-24

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw Tomodachi Life Nintendo April 16 64,899 1,206,548
2NSw 2 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Nintendo May 21 39,661 39,661
3NSw 2 Pokémon Pokopia Nintendo March 5 22,821 1,024,285
4NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 13,699 2,952,208
5NSw 2Tales of Arise - Beyond the Dawn Edition Bandai Namco Entertainment May 21 11,603 11,603
6NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 5,706 1,128,749
7NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 3,488 4,211,082
8NSw 2Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo January 15 3,316 123,414
9NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24, 2025 2,900 199,883
10NSw 2Kirby Air Riders Nintendo November 20, 2025 2,866 533,134
11PS5Pragmata CAPCOM April 17 2,754 65,209
12NSwSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 2,457 5,915,452
13NSw 2Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 2,334 304,401
14NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,298 8,439,059
15NSw 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder + Minna de Rinrin Park Nintendo March 26 2,117 31,346
16NSwSuper Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Nintendo October 2, 2025 2,000 183,321
17NSw 2Pragmata CAPCOM April 24 1,853 23,371
18NSwNintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 1,801 1,733,643
19NSw 2Mario Tennis Fever Nintendo February 12 1,739 113,432
20NSw 2Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo July 17, 2025 1,695 501,832

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 11-17
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