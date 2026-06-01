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Un:Me Game's Trailer Reveals Switch 2, PS5 Releases
posted on by Alex Mateo
Psychological horror game to also launch on PC
Shueisha Games unveiled an English-subtitled trailer for historia Inc.'s Un:Me during Summer Game Fest's "The Mix Summer Game Showcase" livestream for indie games on Monday. The video reveals that the game will get releases for Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5, in addition to PC via Steam:
Shueisha Games describes the story:
A girl awakens in a mysterious labyrinth. Four voices echo within her mind. They are human "souls" drifting through this maze. Each of the four souls seeks to fulfill their own desires, attempting to seize control of the girl's body and act on their own will. What are these four souls, truly? Who created this enigmatic labyrinth—and why? Who is this girl? Through dialogue with each soul and by overcoming their individual traumas, you'll navigate deeper into the labyrinth. The answers await those who persist...
In the psychological adventure game, players control a girl who has souls inside her that seize control. Each soul carries unique traumas from the past.
Source: The Mix Summer Game Showcase livestream