Hunter x Hunter Manga Releases 1st New Volume in 22 Months on July 3

Volume 38 shipped in September 2024

Image via Viz Media's website © Yoshiro Togashi, Shueisha

will publish the 39th volume of'smanga, its first volume in 22 months, on July 3.

Shueisha published chapters 401 to 410 of the manga in its Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from issue 45 of 2024 to issue two of 2025. Togashi underwent surgery and announced that he had drafted the storyboard layouts for two more chapters of the manga in December 2024.

Shueisha published the manga's 38th volume in September 2024. The volume included new chapters of the manga up to chapter 400. Viz Media shipped the 38th volume in English on January 6.

Togashi has been teasing updates for upcoming chapters of the manga with posts on X/Twitter.

Togashi revealed in March 2023 that chapter 401 of the series had been completed. He teased progress of chapter 405 in May 2024.

The manga went on hiatus in January 2023, citing health issues for the author. Shueisha stated at the time that it consulted with Togashi, and decided that the manga should not follow a weekly serialized format going forward. The editorial department added that once it knew concrete details of the manga's return and how the manga would be serialized going forward, it would reveal the details in the magazine.

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, several original video anime titles, and several stage plays.

The third stage play adaptation, titled Hunter X Hunter The Stage 3 , began running in May 2025 at the The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo, and in June 2025 at the Sky Theater MBS in Osaka. The third stage play featured the manga's "G.I. (Greed Island) Arc."

Hunter X Hunter Nen x Survivor "survival roguelike" game launched worldwide for iOS and Android devices on February 18.

Bushiroad Games and Eighting released Hunter X Hunter Nen x Impact 2D 3v3 fighting game worldwide for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on July 17.



Source: Comic Natalie