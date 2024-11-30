Yoshihiro Togashi Undergoes Surgery, Lays Out 2 More Hunter X Hunter Chapters

Manga resumed serialization on October 7

Yoshihiro Togashi reported on X (formerly Twitter ) on Friday that he underwent surgery and has drafted the storyboard layouts for two more chapters of the Hunter X Hunter manga. He added that since he was under local anesthesia, his medical staff gave him educational explanations and commentary throughout the surgical procedure.

Togashi had reported drafting storyboard layouts for two previous chapters on November 23, and before that, finishing the insertion of dialogue into chapter 413 on November 21.

Image via Amazon Japan

Hunter X Hunter

Togashi resumed in this year's 45th issue of'smagazine on October 7.

Shueisha published the manga's 38th volume on September 4. Viz Media shipped the 37th volume in English in October 2023. Togashi has been teasing updates for upcoming chapters of the manga with posts on X/ Twitter .

Togashi revealed in March 2023 that chapter 401 of the series had been completed, although he did not confirm when the series would return to serialization. He teased progress of chapter 405 in May.

The manga went on hiatus in January 2023, citing health issues for the author. Shueisha stated at the time that it consulted with Togashi, and decided that the manga should not follow a weekly serialized format going forward. The editorial department added that once it knows concrete details of the manga's return and how the manga will be serialized going forward, it will reveal the details in the magazine.

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, several original video anime titles, and several stage plays.

Bushiroad Games and Eighting will launch a 2D 3v3 fighting game based on the manga titled Hunter X Hunter Nen x Impact in 2025 for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . The game was originally slated to release this year, but was delayed to 2025 in September.

