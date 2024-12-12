Hunter x Hunter Manga Gets 3rd Stage Play in May-June 2025

New stage play to feature manga's "Greed Island Arc"

The official X/Twitter account for the stage plays of Yoshihiro Togashi 's Hunter X Hunter manga revealed on Thursday its third stage play adaptation titled Hunter X Hunter The Stage 3 , which will run in May 2025 at the The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo, and in June 2025 at the Sky Theater MBS in Osaka. The third stage play will feature the manga's "G.I. (Greed Island) Arc." The stage play's staff also revealed the new and returning main cast.

Image via Hunter x Hunter stage play's X/Twitter account © P1998-2025 ・『HUNTER×HUNTER』THE STAGE 3製作委員会

Rento Nishiyama ( xxxHOLiC stage play) will play the role of Gon in the third stage play, replacing Shion Otomo who graduated from playing the character. Otomo played Gon in the first two stage plays.

Image via Hunter x Hunter stage play's X/Twitter account © P1998-2025 ・『HUNTER×HUNTER』THE STAGE 3製作委員会

Nichika Akutsu returns from the first two stage plays as Killua.

Image via Hunter x Hunter stage play's X/Twitter account © P1998-2025 ・『HUNTER×HUNTER』THE STAGE 3製作委員会

Akira Yamazaki is again writing and directing the play, and Gō Sakabe is again composing the music.

The first Hunter X Hunter stage play ran in May 2023 at the The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo. The second stage play ran in March and April this year.

Image via Amazon © Yoshiro Togashi, Shueisha

Togashi launched the manga in'smagazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films , several original video anime titles, and several stage plays.

Shueisha published the manga's 38th compiled book volume on September 4. Togashi has been teasing updates for upcoming chapters of the manga with posts on X/Twitter.

Shueisha published the manga's 37th volume (image right), the manga's first volume after four years, in November 2022. Viz Media shipped the 37th volume in English in October 2023.

Togashi revealed in March 2023 that chapter 401 of the series had been completed, although he did not confirm when the series would return to serialization. He teased progress of chapter 405 in May.

Bushiroad Games and Eighting will release a 2D 3v3 fighting game based on the manga, titled Hunter X Hunter Nen x Impact , for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . The game was originally slated to release this year, but was delayed to 2025 in September.

