News
Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers Anime's 2nd Part Unveils Theme Songs, More Cast, July 7 Debut in New Video
posted on by Alex Mateo
The staff for Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers, the new sequel anime of the Yoroiden Samurai Troopers series, presented the full promotional video for the anime's second cours (quarter of a year) on Monday. The video announces more cast members, theme song artists, and the July 7 premiere for the next part.
The staff also unveiled a visual:
Dannie May perform the new opening theme song "Bad Idenshi" (Bad Gene), and karanoah perform the ending theme song "Bakemon."
The newly announced cast members are:
The staff also confirmed the following cast:
The anime stars:
- Hiiro Ishibashi as Gai
- Junya Enoki as Kaito Uesugi/Sōkyū no Kaito
- Ayumu Murase as Musashi Hōjō/Suiren no Musashi
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Yamato Hōjō/Kōya no Yamato
- Kentarō Kumagai as Shion Ishida/Senkō no Shion
The additional cast includes:
- Lynn as Mirei Aragaki
- Toshiki Masuda as Ryūsei Oda
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Ramaga
- Takuya Satō as Sasuke
- Kōsuke Toriumi as Saizō
- Takuma Terashima as Kamanosuke
- Tomokazu Sugita as Seikai Nyūdō
- Kōhei Amasaki as Isa Nyūdō
- Kenichi Suzumura as Nezu
- Chiharu Sawashiro as Anayama
- Ryōta Takeuchi as Unno
- Daichi Endō as Kakei
- Toshiki Kumagai as Mochizuki
- Sayaka Kinoshita as Nasti Yagyu
- Hirofumi Nojima as Toma Hashiba
- Ryōtarō Okiayu as Seiji Date
- Nozomu Sasaki as Shin Mouri
- Tomohiro Nishimura as Shu Layfang
Yōichi Fujita (Gintama, Mr. Osomatsu) is directing the new anime at Sunrise. Shōgo Mutō (Crows Zero) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hajime Yatate, the collective penname for the creative staff at Sunrise, is credited with the original story. The character designers include Yūhei Murota (Love Live!) for main characters, Tsukasa Kotoboki (MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THE ORIGIN MSD Cucuruz Doan's Island) for villains, Hideo Okamoto (Yoroiden Samurai Troopers) for the original Yoroi Gear designs, and Takuya Suzuki (Brave King GaoGaiGar Final Grand Glorious Gathering) for the Yoroi Gear designs in animation. Shūji Katayama (Overlord) is composing the music.
The additional staff members are:
- Chief Animation Directors: Junko Yamanaka, Tomoko Tanaka
- Main Animator: Hiroyuki Nishimura
- Screen Design Director: Akira Saitoh
- Art Director: Osamu Tayama
- Color Key Artist: Miho Tanaka
- CG Directors: Masaomi Suzuki, Keisuke Takahashi
- Compositing Director of Photography: Rumi Ishiguro
- Editing: Kumiko Sakamoto
- Sound Director: Ryō Tanaka
Rock band blank paper perform the anime's first opening theme song "YOAKE" (Dawn), and boy group ONE OR EIGHT perform the first ending theme song "POWER."
The new anime takes place in present-day Shinjuku and tells the story of five boys who don Yoroi Gear samurai armor to fight the demon emperor Arago.
Sunrise created the Yoroiden Samurai Troopers (Legendary Armor Samurai Troopers) action television anime in 1988-1989, and Cartoon Network ran it as Ronin Warriors in the United States. Bandai Entertainment previously released the series on DVD, and Discotek Media released the full series on DVD with English subtitles in 2015. Discotek also released the Samurai Troopers OVA series with both English and Japanese audio. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.
Sources: Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers anime's website, Comic Natalie