Manga Mavericks Licenses Taiyo Matsumoto's Brothers of Japan Manga

Company to release manga anthology in February 2027

Image courtesy of Manga Mavericks Books © Taiyo Matsumoto

Brothers of Japan

announced on Monday that it has licensed's), and will release it physically and digitally in February 2027.

The company shared a message from Matsumoto:

“I'm very happy that English speakers will now be able to read Brothers of Japan . As I drew this when I was in my 20s, it contains a lot of my own immaturity, which is embarrassing. But at the same time, it also contains soft and painful expressions that only young people can draw, and I'm fond of it. I hope you all enjoy it as well."

The "Brothers of Japan" short story follows two brothers who dig a hole to reach the other side of the world. The anthology book also includes other stories by Matsumoto.

Matsumoto ( Ping Pong , Sunny , Tekkonkinkreet , Cats of the Louvre ) debuted Brothers of Japan in 1995. Magazine House published the manga, and an updated edition launched in 2010. Manga Maverick's release is based on the updated version.

Source: Press release