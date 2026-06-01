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Discotek to Release Digimon Tamers, Hana Yori Dango Anime on Blu-ray Disc

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Kamen Rider: Skyrider, Journey to Japan: The Kyoto Connection

Discotek announced on Monday that it will release the following on Blu-ray Disc:

Discotek's release of Digimon Tamers will be upscaled to HD, similarly to its previous releases of the Digimon anime. This release will feature the English-dubbed version, but the company will also release the series in Japanese with English subtitles on Blu-ray Disc later.

Discotek's release of the Hana Yori Dango television anime will feature the series in Japanese with English subtitles as well as the English dub. The release will also include the 30-minute film version of the series.

The Blu-ray Disc release of Journey to Japan: The Kyoto Connection will feature an HD remaster of the film.

According to the company, its Blu-ray Disc release of Kamen Rider: Skyrider is the series' first HD disc release.

Source: Discotek's X/Twitter account

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