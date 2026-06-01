Discotek to Release Digimon Tamers, Hana Yori Dango Anime on Blu-ray Disc

Discotek announced on Monday that it will release the following on Blu-ray Disc:

Digimon Season 3 ( Digimon Tamers ) anime

Season 3 ( ) anime Hana Yori Dango ( Boys Over Flowers ) anime

( ) anime Journey to Japan: The Kyoto Connection live-action film

live-action film Kamen Rider : Skyrider live-action series

First up, a return to a much loved franchise... Digimon Season 3! (Digimon Tamers) The English dubbed version of Tamers gets a solid HD upscale, like our prior Digimon TV releases. Just in time to watch it for its 25th anniversary! Digimon Tamers subbed will come later.(@discotekmedia)June 1

Discotek 's release of Digimon Tamers will be upscaled to HD, similarly to its previous releases of the Digimon anime. This release will feature the English-dubbed version, but the company will also release the series in Japanese with English subtitles on Blu-ray Disc later.

Then something for all the shoujo fans... Hana Yori Dango TV! One of the big shoujo classics is here, with upgraded subtitles & the English dub! Plus the 30 minute-long anime film!(@discotekmedia)June 1

Discotek 's release of the Hana Yori Dango television anime will feature the series in Japanese with English subtitles as well as the English dub . The release will also include the 30-minute film version of the series.

Over to a live action movie... Journey to Japan: The Kyoto Connection! The exploitation classic starring Christina Lindberg has a really gorgeous HD remaster! The trailer on the disc is much longer & uncut. Shortened & cleaned up a bit for social media.(@discotekmedia)June 1

The Blu-ray Disc release of Journey to Japan: The Kyoto Connection will feature an HD remaster of the film.

Last up, something a lot of you have wanted, w/ a bit of an upgrade... Kamen Rider: Skyrider! Call it Skyrider, Kamen Rider (New), or just Kamen Rider, the 1st time the Rider returned to TV after the original run ended is coming! For the first time in HD on disc, anywhere.(@discotekmedia)June 1

According to the company, its Blu-ray Disc release of Kamen Rider : Skyrider is the series' first HD disc release.