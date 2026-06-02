'You, Fireworks, and Our Promise' Anime Film Casts 3 AVAM Idols

The staff for the anime film of Kaori Mado 's You, Fireworks, and Our Promise ( Kimi to Hanabi to Yakusoku to or Kimi-Hana for short) novel series announced three more cast members on Tuesday. The AVAM idol group's members Nanami Saiki , Hanaka Kikyō , and Yuka Himemiya all voice classmates of protagonist Makoto Natsume. The film's staff also presented stills featuring the classmates that the AVAM members play.

The coming-of-age romance is set during the Nagaoka Festival Grand Fireworks Show, one of Japan's three major fireworks shows that draws several hundred thousand visitors to Niigata Prefecture every year. What connects Makoto (a Tokyo high school boy without social skills or self-confidence) and Aki (a popular high school girl and class president with beauty and talent) is a drawing of a fireworks display. At the mercy of the drawing's mystery and fate itself, the two have to make a choice in a limited amount of time.

Shōri Satō of the idol group timelesz plays the protagonist Makoto Natsume, and actress Nanoka Hara ( Suzume , live-action Oshi no Ko , Mieruko-chan ) plays the heroine Aki Hayama. Rie Takahashi plays the "mysterious girl" Haru. Natsuko Yokosawa plays Makoto's mother Yukari Natsume.

Kei Suzuki ( City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust assistant director, Tower of God: Return of the Prince ) is directing the film at Synergy SP and The Answer Studio , and Kōhei Mori wrote the screenplay. Yūji Watanabe (Flag guest character designer, animation director) designed the characters, Michihiko Umezawa ( The Dangers in My Heart , A Couple of Cuckoos ) planned and produced the project with Shinei Animation . Idol group timelesz performs the theme song "Kienai Hanabi" (Eternal Fireworks).

The other staff members include:

The film will open in theaters on July 17.

The 79th Cannes International Film Festival previewed the film as part of the "Tokyo International Film Festival's Goes to Cannes" event on May 15.

Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko imprint published the novel with illustrations by Akamoku ( The Girl Who Wants to Be a Hero and the Girl Who Ought to Be a Hero ) on December 18, 2025.

The film is receiving a manga adaptation.

Sources: You, Fireworks, and Our Promise film's website, Anime! Anime!