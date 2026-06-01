Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © 秤猿鬼・オーバーラップ／骸骨騎士様II製作委員会

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that its " Crunchyroll Anime Nights" program dedicated to screening anime across the U.S. will screen the following anime ahead of their official July release on June 15:

Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games

Skeleton Knight in Another World - Season 2

- Season 2 Clevatess - Season 2

The announcement teases other series to screen at the event.

The works will screen in more than 225 theaters in the U.S. including at chains such as Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark Theatres, Harkins Theatres, and Landmark Cinemas.

The program previously screened Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved on and OVERLORD - A Celebration of the Anime's 10th Anniversary in 2025.

The television anime of Eri Ejima 's Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games ( Tai Ari Deshita: Ojō-sama wa Kakutō Game Nante Shinai ) manga will premiere on the AT-X , Tokyo MX , MBS , BS NTV , and Nagasaki Broadcasting Company channels on July 7.

The second television anime season based on Ennki Hakari 's Skeleton Knight in Another World ( Gaikotsu Kishi-sama, Tadaima Isekai e Odekakechū or Skeleton Knight, going out to the parallel universe) light novel series will premiere on TOKYO MX , BS11 , and AT-X in July.

The second anime season based on Yuji Iwahara 's Clevatess -Majū no Ō to Akago to Shikabane no Yūsha- ( Clevatess - The King of Magical Beasts, the Baby, and the Corpse Hero) manga will premiere in July.

Source: Press release