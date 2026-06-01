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Magical Girls Meets Wild Sextuplets in Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly x Mr. Osomatsu Collaboration
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly and Mr. Osomatsu series revealed a collaboration illustration on Sunday. The image features Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly characters Uguisu and Azuki sitting on Mr. Osomatsu character Ichimatsu's lap.
The Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly series' account jokes that the illustration features the first encounter between a cat lover and cat-like creatures.
Bandai Namco Filmworks' new Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly magical girl television anime debuted on April 5 on Tokyo MX, and also airs on ABC TV, TV Aichi, BS NTV, and AT-X. The anime will run for two cours (quarter of a year), with a break in-between. The Tubi streaming service is streaming the anime.
The fourth season of the Mr. Osomatsu anime will premiere on television on July 8 at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively, July 9) on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido, and TVQ Kyushu, before airing on other networks.
Sources: Press release, Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly series' website and X/Twitter account, Mr. Osomatsu's website and X/Twitter account
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.