Magical Girls Meets Wild Sextuplets in Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly x Mr. Osomatsu Collaboration

The Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly and Mr. Osomatsu series revealed a collaboration illustration on Sunday. The image features Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly characters Uguisu and Azuki sitting on Mr. Osomatsu character Ichimatsu's lap.

Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©赤塚不二夫／おそ松さん製作委員会 ©ぴえろ・魔法の姉妹ルルットリリィ製作委員会

The Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly series' account jokes that the illustration features the first encounter between a cat lover and cat-like creatures.

Bandai Namco Filmworks ' new Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly magical girl television anime debuted on April 5 on Tokyo MX , and also airs on ABC TV, TV Aichi , BS NTV , and AT-X . The anime will run for two cours (quarter of a year), with a break in-between. The Tubi streaming service is streaming the anime.

The fourth season of the Mr. Osomatsu anime will premiere on television on July 8 at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively, July 9) on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Kyushu, before airing on other networks.

Sources: Press release, Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly series' website and X/ Twitter account, Mr. Osomatsu 's website and X/ Twitter account





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