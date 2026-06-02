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HIDIVE Adds Urashiman, Ippatsuman, Heavy Metal L-Gaim, Judo Boy, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Mecha-Doc, Paul's Miraculous Adventures, Jewel BEM Hunter Lime, more
HIDIVE announced on Monday that it is adding the following titles to its service. The anime all stream in Japanese with English subtitles, with some titles also streaming with an English dub:
- Urashiman - June 2
- Judo Boy - June 9
- Mecha-Doc - June 9
- Heavy Metal L-Gaim TV anime and OVAs - June 16
- Time Bokan: Royal Revival (subbed/dubbed) - June 23
- Ippatsuman (Gyakuten Ippatsu-man) - June 23
- Jewel BEM Hunter Lime (subbed/dubbed) - June 23
- The Life of Budori Gusuko (subbed/dubbed) - June 23
- Paul's Miraculous Adventures (Paul no Miracle Daisakusen) - June 30
HIDIVE will begin streaming English dubs for the anime of Kirio Fan Club and the television anime of Yowayowa Sensei on June 10 and June 24, respectively.
Finally, the Get Backers, Humanity Has Declined, Mayo Chiki!, and Wasteful Days of High School Girl anime are leaving HIDIVE on June 30.
Source: HIDIVE