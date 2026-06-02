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HIDIVE Adds Urashiman, Ippatsuman, Heavy Metal L-Gaim, Judo Boy, More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
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Urashiman
Image via Tatsunoko Production
© Tatsunoko Production
HIDIVE announced on Monday that it is adding the following titles to its service. The anime all stream in Japanese with English subtitles, with some titles also streaming with an English dub:

HIDIVE will begin streaming English dubs for the anime of Kirio Fan Club and the television anime of Yowayowa Sensei on June 10 and June 24, respectively.

Finally, the Get Backers, Humanity Has Declined, Mayo Chiki!, and Wasteful Days of High School Girl anime are leaving HIDIVE on June 30.

Source: HIDIVE

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