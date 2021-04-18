How would you rate episode 1 of

86 ?

How would you rate episode 2 of

86 ?

86 has one of the strongest starts of the season, and it's largely the result of its winning formula: Bring together the best people to make the best show possible. Both Episode 1 and 2 were storyboarded by series director Toshimasa Ishii , who along with his team of expert animators, background artists, and 3D creators, has managed to elevate every narrative beat thus far. To say I'm impressed would be an understatement (This is the only time I've ever asked to cover a seasonal anime for ANN weekly reviews).

The series is split cleanly into two parts, one in San Magnolia and the other on the frontline. While the differences are clear from the way characters interact with each other, it's the colour design, animation style, and framing that make this work in a visual medium. Episode 1 had some creative transitions that didn't always work as smoothly as intended, but Episode 2 is more firm in its direction. It can sometimes feel like light novel adaptations are being dragged around by their source material, but the creative team behind 86 appear so confident in their delivery that their work has the feeling of an original anime at times.

Episode 1 delivered the premise and established the fragile character relationship between Lena and Undertaker, but Episode 2 was all about getting that moving. This was our first time seeing how the two of them fight side-by-side, and it was an opportunity for the 86 anime creators to give us a treat for the eyes and ears as well. Not only was it a stunningly animated scene by top CG creators Shirogumi , but it was also accompanied by the long-missed work of Hiroyuki Sawano and his vocal project. The result was a scene so captivating that I actually had to rewind to catch what the characters were saying to each other.

It's nice to see people so diametrically opposed slowly come to understand each other, and that's the appeal that has me waking up early every Sunday morning. Episode 2 introduces the idea that the strain of this relationship can have a real effect both on and off the battlefield. Maybe if they come to understand each other, fewer lives can be lost. But of course, there's one major obstacle that keeps this from becoming the fulfilling relationship it could be: HAIR RACISM.

86 can at times seems a little too on the nose. At one point Lena gets in front of a group of students and gives them (and by extension, us) a lecture on why the people of colour (hair) are actually humans that should be treated with the bare minimum of respect. Fiction is full of allegories for racism, and while 86 clearly isn't all too apt in that regard – fridging its only brown character in minutes – there is an attempt at nuance. As a white (haired) person, Lena attempts to play the role of a white (haired) saviour, but her first appearance sees her firmly rebuked by her initial team. What's missing is trust – and since Lena's daily life is more about cream puffs than survival, it's going to be an uphill battle establishing that.

With streaming anime, there's a tendency to stop watching as soon as the credits roll, but Episode 2's most essential scene takes place afterwards. Despite being a serious mecha show, the relationship between Handler and Processors currently feels more like one between a bunch of rapscallion students and their straight-laced teacher. One of my favourite moments in the first episode was seeing one of the members of Spearhead Squadron draw up a caricature of the faceless Lena and giggle along with the rest of the crew. Episode 2, however, shows that progress is being made in that department. Right now, we don't know the characters as individuals, but Lena introducing the concept of dreams is a way of opening the floor to find out more about each of them.

86 has had a surprisingly gripping debut. While not perfect, it's constantly intriguing and Episode 2 has pulled away from some of my earlier concerns. I want to see these characters learn more about each other, and I want to see them screw up. I want to see how their conflicts at home affect their (stunningly animated) fights on the battlefield. Basically: I want to see Episode 3 already.

Rating:

86 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

Callum is the host and creator of the YouTube channel The Canipa Effect where he explores topics within the anime industry. He also serves as Video Editor at OTAQUEST, discussing the art and creation of Japanese pop culture. You can also find him talking nonsense on Twitter.