Undead Unluck Anime Gets 2nd Season

Announced in 1-hour Winter special on Thursday

The one-hour Winter special for the television anime of Yoshifumi Tozuka 's Undead Unluck manga announced on Thursday that production on a second season has been green-lit. Tozuka drew an illustration to commemorate the news:

The first television anime season debuted in October 2023 and ended with its 24th episode in March 2024. The anime is streaming on Hulu .

TMS Entertainment describes the anime:

What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for.

The anime reunited the main staff of the Fire Force anime. Yuki Yase directed the anime at david production ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ). Morioka designed the characters for animation, and Suehiro composed the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS produced and planned the anime.

Tozuka published the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. The manga ended its magazine serialization on January 27. Shueisha published the manga's 27th and final compiled book volume on April 4, and it included five epilogue chapters.

Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and began publishing it in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally.

The manga ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list of manga for male readers. The manga also won the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (Next Manga Awards) in August 2020.