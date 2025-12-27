Oshi no Ko Season 3 Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Chanmina's Opening Theme

The staff for the third season of the Oshi no Ko anime revealed a second promotional video on Sunday. The below video reveals and previews CHANMINA 's opening theme song "Test Me."

The staff also revealed a "Mainstay Arc" visual.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ/集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

The new season will debut on January 14 at 11:00 p.m. on, and will air on a total 36 stations across Japan. The anime will stream in Japan onat the same time as thedebut.will stream the season as it airs in Japan.

natori will perform the ending theme song "Serenade." New cast members for the season include Yuto Takenaka as Shun Yoshizumi and Yōji Ueda as Tetsu Urushibara.

The new season features a mostly returning staff. The main differences are the chief animation director lineup is now Kanna Hirayama , Ayaka Muroga , Kimiaki Mizuno , Shuri , Rina Morita , Haruka Inade , and Hirono Nishiki ; and Kenji Sawada is now the sole main animator credited. Kei Ishiguro is no longer listed as a color key artist.

The first television anime premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub. The company stated that the anime became the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history."

The anime's second season premiered in July 2024 on Tokyo MX and over 29 other channels throughout Japan. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired and also streams the anime's English dub. The second season's story focused on a 2.5D stage play titled "Tokyo Blade."

Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020, and ended it in November 2024. The manga's 16th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in December 2024. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service released the manga in English digitally.

The manga has also inspired a live-action film and television series adaptation, a stage play adaptation, and a puzzle game that will launch in 2026.

