Akane-banashi Anime Casts Akihisa Shiono

Shiono plays up-and-coming 19-year-old storytelling pupil Kaisei Arakawa

The staff for the anime of writer Yūki Suenaga and illustrator Takamasa Moue 's Akane-banashi manga announced a new cast member on Saturday. Gekidan Exile actor Akihisa Shiono (Zyuden Sentai Kyoryuger, Golden Kamuy : Assault on Abashiri Prison) plays Kaisei Arakawa, an up-and-coming 19-year-old pupil of Isshō Arakawa in rakugo, the traditional Japanese art of storytelling.

The anime will air on's "IMAnimation" programming block in April 2026.

TV Asahi describes the story:

"With only your voice and body—master the art." Akane Osaki, captivated since childhood by the magical performances of her father, Shinta Arakawa, witnesses a shocking incident during his decisive performance for promotion to shin'uchi (master rank). Six years later, now a high school student, she sets her sights on becoming a shin'uchi herself—pushing forward in the highly competitive world of rakugo. A passionate and authentic rakugo drama begins now!

The anime stars:

Ayumu Watanabe ( Children of the Sea , Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko ) is directing the anime at ZEXCS . Yu Harima (episode director for Summer Time Rendering , Tokyo Revengers ) is the assistant director, and Kii Tanaka ( Cheating Craft , Hinomaru Sumo ) is both the character designer and chief animation director. Michihiro Tsuchiya ( PriPara , Cross Game ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Akio Izutsu ( Phi-Brain - Puzzle of God , Akuma Kun ) is composing the music. Kikuhiko Hayashiya is the rakugo supervisor.

The other staff members include:

Suenaga and Moue launched the manga in February 2022. Shueisha published the 19th compiled volume on November 4. The manga was nominated for the 47th Kodansha Manga Awards and the 16th Manga Taisho awards in 2023. The manga ranked at #4 for the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service both publish the manga in English. Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print.

The manga made the American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association's (YALSA) 2024 list of Great Graphic Novels for Teens, and The New York Public Library also named the manga on its Best Books list for teens in 2023.

Source: Comic Natalie