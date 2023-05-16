How would you rate episode 6 of

Insomniacs After School ?

©Makoto Ojiro, Shogakukan/Insomniacs After School Production Committee

There it is, the foreshadowing of tragic events to come! When I thought I would go through an anime season with nothing but good feelings, Isaki has to drop that ominous line about wanting her existence to be preserved. What do you all think it could be? Perhaps an incurable disease? Or maybe she was born with a heart condition? It could even be connected to her insomnia. I'm sure we'll find out the answers in the future. While other things were going on in this episode, I believe it's important to address this significant foreshadowing right away.

So I guess Ganta and Isaki didn't get into trouble for sneaking off in the last episode to have one of the most gorgeous scenes of this entire anime season. On the one hand, I'm glad we're keeping up the pace. But on the other hand, part of me wished for some fallout or follow-up. You could argue that plenty of moments in this episode are a follow-up to such an intimate moment shared between the two. I like how everyone pretty much assumes that these two are a couple, with Ganta's best friend throwing him under the bus about taking pictures of Isaki, and Yui saying she doesn't want to go on a photography training camp with them because she thinks she'll be a third wheel. Bonus points for that line about getting your priorities straight and focusing on what's important, because while I'm sure Yui is probably talking about focusing on photography, that line could also apply to the relationship between Ganta and Isaki.

Given that this episode is about getting the main cast together and setting up the stargazing event for the astronomy club, it will be nice to see how that ends up correlating with the relationship between Ganta and Isaki. This new situation is already giving anxiety to Ganta. So, naturally, he's not getting much sleep, just like during the school trip. We've already established that the relationship between our two leads is a good stress and anxiety reliever that sometimes is the root cause of their insomnia. It makes me wonder if, after every emotional hurdle, the intimate bond they share will grow stronger and stronger. I empathize with them here as someone who has had to organize many major events, sometimes by myself. So hopefully, the stress isn't too overwhelming, or at the very least, Ganta and Isaki will be able to relax once the sky clears.

Rating:

Insomniacs After School is currently streaming on HIDIVE.