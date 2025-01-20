How would you rate episode 3 of

The first two episodes ofkicked things off to a strong start and gave us a pretty good baseline for watching Inori's gradual rise through the world of skating. However, this show is still more or less following the shonen sports battle formula which means we've got a big training arc while our girl prepares for her first big competition. While that makes this episode a little slower than the first couple of episodes, between Inori's struggles with her confidence and a quirky new rival, there's still plenty here to help keep things interesting.

With Inori's mom only willing to let her skate until she starts middle school, Tsukasa suggests to Inori that she compete in a tournament called the Meikoh Cup and win first in the Prelim category to prove how serious she is. Unfortunately, while Inori might have the skills to stand out among other beginners, all the poor girl can think about is how far behind she is compared to other kids her age. Those anxieties start giving her stage fright during practice. Thankfully, Tsukasa's still here to help her out and offers to skate with her during practice so she draws less attention to herself. This in turn, gives Inori a chance to see Tsukasa's level of technique firsthand, and also gives her something new to aspire to, as she wants to someday skate as gracefully as him.

But while this helps to ease some of Inori's worries, it doesn't take too long for them to come roaring back when she runs into a younger skater named Miketa and her coach Nachi. At first, Miketa is more than happy to be friends with Inori, but when Inori prioritizes practicing with Tsukasa over skating with her, Miketa quickly turns on her and vows to crush her in the upcoming competition. Perhaps a little petty to be sure, but hey, little kids are like that sometimes, and watching her go from friendly to hostile so quickly does feel pretty true to life in that regard, which makes the whole thing hilarious. It's also hard to get too mad at her when Miketa is more or less just a prickly little cat in attitude and expression. Her nickname is Mittens, which hammers the cat motif in even further. While all that certainly makes her the silliest character we've come across so far, it did just as much to make her endearing, so I hope she sticks around for a good while.

Her presence also provides the push Inori needs to start addressing some of her issues as she correctly points out that Inori is too quick to let adults make decisions for her. It's something seen previously with how she couldn't tell her mom how badly she wanted to skate until Tsukasa intervened. We see it again when Tsukasa gives her a choice in training methods, only for her to defer the decision to him. It's a clear indication of how much her lack of confidence has hindered her ability to trust and believe in her own decisions, but we see that while Tsukasa is willing to let her lean on him, he still encourages her to choose for herself. After seeing Tsukasa's earlier demonstration, Inori decides to focus on perfecting the basics so she can be more like him, and after seeing how skilled she is with spins, they move their focus towards performing a sit spin jump to help her stand out in the competition. The events of this episode show just how damaging Inori's confidence issues could be to her career if they cause her to keep hesitating in making critical decisions. Although Tsukasa's support has helped her more than it hurt her and it's definitely what she needs right now, in the long term, she's gonna need to gain a lot more independence. It'll likely be a while before she gets to that point, but I'm hopeful that we'll see her gain the courage she needs to skate on her own two feet, and I'm looking forward to seeing how she gets there.

