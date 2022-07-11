How would you rate episode 1024 of

One Piece ?

The battle on top of the world continues, and it's a looker. The Toei team has been knocking the visuals out of the park again and again, and this week is no different. The fire and lightning effects are spectacular, and the camera's constant momentum perfectly captures the sheer magnitude of the battle. Though these sequences only take up a small portion of the runtime, it's clear they are the marquee segments and really highlight the effort being put into one of the most momentous arcs of the most momentous anime of our lifetimes.

The majority of the episode is spent elsewhere though, in particular with the Akazaya Nine and Momonosuke. As I've mentioned previously, the week-to-week experience in Wano arc can vary wildly because there are so many cast members and you may find yourself disinterested or disconnected from a particular group that's in focus. This week is on the more positive end of the spectrum since I'm invested in these new characters – and I think most of the fandom (at least in my bubble) is as well.

Oden looms large over every decision this week. Kanjuro is using his likeness to confuse and frighten Oden's former retainers, while Momonosuke wrestles with the ways in which he does not measure up to his father. It all ties back into Oden's transition from person to myth and what that does to the real people in his life. They can no longer see him as “just” human; he has become larger than life and his legacy casts a shadow across them all. The perverted glee Kanjuro takes in twisting Oden's likeness to harm the Akazaya Nine makes for a great bit of villainy, and it's engaging to watch the whole way through. It's also interesting to reflect on these scenes for those of us who are up to date with the manga and know how important these echoes will be in the future.

Rating:

