One Piece episode 1053 is one of the more classic-feeling episodes of the Wano arc. It has a great mix of comedy, action, character variety, and Nico Robin appreciation. All it takes to win me over is the latter, though of course all the other stuff is nice too.
Unsurprisingly, the fight between Queen and Sanji is the big draw for this week's episode. Sanji always gets a lot of love from the Toei crew when it's his turn to step up to the plate and this week was no different. The mid-air multi-jumps, the flaming kicks, the smoldering looks – it's all done up in the best way and makes Sanji out to be the most unstoppable dynamite kicker this side of Kamen Rider.
Queen is similarly treated well this week. Not only does his absurd dinosaur body look terrific whether it's dealing or taking damage, it also makes for some solid comedy. Queen shooting his head out of his body and claiming it as an ancient dinosaur power remains one of my favorite moments in all of Wano, with hilarious deliveries and reactions from nearby onlookers. I particularly liked the manga-like freeze frame with all its resplendent colors and cartoonish popping eyeballs. I love when One Piece is an epic struggle between titanic forces in a world of salt and sin… but I also like when it's a honk honk silly cartoon.
The reveal that Sanji's body is not entirely “normal” is perhaps the best thing to happen for his characterization in a long time. I am somewhat mixed on the burden of his family being supervillains: I don't think it hits quite hard enough for me. Judge is so monstrous that it makes Sanji's backstory sympathetic of course, don't get me wrong. I think this is when it really hits just how evil all that is though, since Sanji suffered so much abuse for not being a perfect specimen like his siblings, only to find out he's something of a late bloomer. Now the tragedy hits home and it humanizes Sanji that much more.
Of course there's also Nico Robin seeming like the most important person in the entire series and smiling a ton, so for that alone it's a top-tier week. Great stuff, more please.
Prices reduced in Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa; but not in N. America, Western Europe― Entertainment news source Variety reported on Friday that Netflix is lowering its streaming plan prices in more than 100 countries and territories, including in Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Netflix confirmed for example that the Basic plan dropped from ₱369 (abo...
SIM returns for new opening theme "Under the Tree"― A live-streamed special for the first half of Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 (Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen) debuted its official main trailer on Saturday. The special also announced that SIM will return to perform a new opening theme song, "Under the Tree." The first half of Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 will ...
Ringo Sheena, millennium parade collaborate on opening theme― Twin Engine revealed the opening theme song artists and April 1 premiere on Sunday for the television anime adaptation of Yūji Kaku's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga. The company is also streaming a second promotional video. The video previews the opening theme song. Singer Ringo Sheena and musical project millennium parade are collabor...
Crunchyroll began streaming English dub for anime on January 20― Voice actors Sean Chiplock and Xanthe Huynh announced on Twitter on February 17 that they have not reprised their roles as Rean Schwarzer and Altina Orion respectively in The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War (The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War), Tatsunoko Pro's television anime of Nihon Falcom's The L...
Arcana of Paradise - The Tower looks simple at first glance, but its straightforward appearance belies a satisfying deck-builder roguelike.― Arcana of Paradise -The Tower is a real-time roguelike deckbuilding survival adventure published by SHUEISHA GAMES and developed by TASTO ALPHA. Originally set to be released in late 2022 under the title The Tower: To the Bottom, the newly renamed Arcana of Pa...
In a stuffed fall season, The Little Lies We All Tell slid under the radar. Caitlin Moore lays out her case about why this sitcom is just what the doctor ordered after a long day.― I won't blame you if you missed The Little Lies We All Tell. It was the last show to premiere in a season positively stuffed with big-name, lushly animated series like Chainsaw Man, Mob Psycho 100 III, and Bocchi the Rock...
Ragna Crimson Volume 7 is basically like listening to an eight-minute long guitar solo in a song without verses or a chorus.― This is one of the hardest volume reviews I have had to write in my time with Ragna Crimson. It's not that the chapters themselves are challenging to talk about. It's not even that I didn't enjoy what was on offer here – far from it! But there was a lingering sense after I fi...
Lots of Sony news this week, with a State of Play, classic JRPG additions to PlayStation Plus, and more! Also, our columnist finally has a PlayStation 5 now.― Welcome back! I hope you guys had a great week! Progress was halted on Xenoblade this week because of a number of projects that came my way. We also had a freak snowstorm in my city! Being from the tropics, snow and hail amuse me, even though ...
With Atelier Ryza 3's release fast approaching, fans can look forward to an emotional send-off to Reisalin Stroud.― With Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, fans are staring down the end of the story of the young upstart alchemist Reisalin Stout –“Ryza” to her friends. The Atelier Ryza trilogy has maintained the Atelier franchise's tradition of cozy atmosphere with charming charac...
Aggretsuko has always been about the anxieties of our generation, but it's never articulated these frustrations as clearly as it does here. It's focused on Japan, but these issues and arguments hit home here in bootstraps-poisoned America too.― Who thought a streaming series about a Sanrio mascot would use its last hurrah to stick it to Japan's aging political party? This series is streaming on Net...
I Want to Be a Wall is a needed piece of representation, and even if the series tanks later on, these first two volumes are worth your time and money.― You can find our review of volume one here. As your mother, all I want is for you to keep your own happiness in mind. Do you really plan to be alone forever? Those words, spoken with the best intentions, nicely summarize the situation in which the pr...