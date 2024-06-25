How would you rate episode 1109 of

Episode 1109 hits the ground running and hardly lets up for the entire episode.

The first half of this week's episode is a continuation of the various battles versus the Seraphim on Egghead Island. We get a brief check-in with all four intimidating child soldier experiments, but the chief battle among these is with the not-Kuma and the not-Mihawk. They are facing down the combined forces of Luffy and Zoro, with Lucci and Kaku handcuffed nearby. After a lot of jumping around and arguing, Lucci and Kaku are freed and add their power to the fight as well. This splits off into Zoro and Kaku tackling not-Mihawk while Luffy and Lucci handle not-Kuma.

This is far and away the best part of the episode. The tension doesn't last long, but it is an interesting dynamic to have Luffy and Zoro waffling over what to do with their former and current but not as immediate enemies. We then get a couple of team-up attacks, which are exciting, I think, especially for longtime fans who probably never expected such a crossover moment. It just shows the pressure these Seraphim have everyone under and the constantly shifting alliances between pirates and the powers-that-be out in the current era's stormy seas.

The back half of the episode is focused on Shanks and Eustass Kid. There is a bit with the giants of Elbaf and reflections on Kid's last encounter with Shanks, as well as a line-up to reintroduce everyone to the audience. I'm more lukewarm on this set piece and would rather go back to Egghead, but I do think a rematch (on hopefully closer terms) between these two is bound to be exciting, funny, or both.

One thing is certain: it's hard to argue with the visual feast on display across the whole runtime. The Toei team is in their usual top condition, which is rare for most other crews, and everything from the high-octane action early on to the more reflective moments is done up to the nines.

