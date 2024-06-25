Episode 1109 hits the ground running and hardly lets up for the entire episode.
The first half of this week's episode is a continuation of the various battles versus the Seraphim on Egghead Island. We get a brief check-in with all four intimidating child soldier experiments, but the chief battle among these is with the not-Kuma and the not-Mihawk. They are facing down the combined forces of Luffy and Zoro, with Lucci and Kaku handcuffed nearby. After a lot of jumping around and arguing, Lucci and Kaku are freed and add their power to the fight as well. This splits off into Zoro and Kaku tackling not-Mihawk while Luffy and Lucci handle not-Kuma.
This is far and away the best part of the episode. The tension doesn't last long, but it is an interesting dynamic to have Luffy and Zoro waffling over what to do with their former and current but not as immediate enemies. We then get a couple of team-up attacks, which are exciting, I think, especially for longtime fans who probably never expected such a crossover moment. It just shows the pressure these Seraphim have everyone under and the constantly shifting alliances between pirates and the powers-that-be out in the current era's stormy seas.
The back half of the episode is focused on Shanks and Eustass Kid. There is a bit with the giants of Elbaf and reflections on Kid's last encounter with Shanks, as well as a line-up to reintroduce everyone to the audience. I'm more lukewarm on this set piece and would rather go back to Egghead, but I do think a rematch (on hopefully closer terms) between these two is bound to be exciting, funny, or both.
One thing is certain: it's hard to argue with the visual feast on display across the whole runtime. The Toei team is in their usual top condition, which is rare for most other crews, and everything from the high-octane action early on to the more reflective moments is done up to the nines.
Rating:
"What other five-star anime are you watching? Vote on the latest episodes here: Your Score"
We're catching up on a lot of news this week from Gainax to Tohru Furuya.― Kaiju No. 8's Biggest Monster Yet The newest episode of Kaiju No 8 features the team's most formidable foe so far! Plus, a new villain was revealed in Yatagarasu. We've also got even bigger news: Gainax's bankruptcy, the latest details on the Lord of the Rings anime, you can finally watch Sailor Moon Cosmos this summer and a...
This science fiction horror story from the early days of computers and robotics is fascinating, even as it takes its time getting to where it's going.― If you're only familiar with Kazuo Umezz's previously released titles from Viz's current Perfect Edition run, My Name is Shingo may surprise you. That's not because it's more science fiction than horror or features a central romance, but because this...
Chris and Lucas find their pockets stretched by the multitude of anime streaming services; let's see how far we can get using legal, free streaming!― Chris and Lucas find their pockets stretched by the multitude of anime streaming services; let's see how far we can get using legal, free streaming! Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of ...
You've already seen the editorial team's picks for the best of the season, so now it's time for the opposite. From the painful to watch to the largely forgettable, here are our picks for the worst anime of spring 2024.― You've already seen the editorial team's picks for the best of the season, so now it's time for the opposite. From the painful to watch to the largely forgettable, here are our pick...
2nd season's 25th, final episode aired on Monday― The official website for the television anime of Kei Azumi's "alternate-world social reform fantasy" novel series Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- (Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Dōchū) announced on Monday that the series is getting a third season. The website unveiled a visual for the announcement: The 25th and final episode of the anime's second season aire...
Gorgeous art and an interesting mix of subgenres make this manhwa a must-read.― In The Perks of Being an S-Class Heroine, heroine Ailette's greatest desire is to be reborn into what she calls a “child-raising romantasy,” a subgenre of isekai where the heroine, an ordinary woman in her previous life, ends up starting from babyhood as the pampered princess of a powerful ruler. She doesn't mention that...
Based on the classic manga series comes a colorful story from artists Gurihiru and writer Samuel Sattin.― Publisher Scholastic and writer-artist team Samuel Sattin (The Essential Anime Guide) and Gurihiru ((Superman Smashes the Klan, It's Jeff) are set to release Unico: Awakening, their 210-page comic based on Osamu Tezuka's classic series on August 6. Anime News Network is sharing the first 30 pag...
As we reach the end of the Spring 2024 anime season, now's the perfect time for our editorial staff to come together and highlight the best the season had to offer—both the mainstream hits and the hidden gems.― As we reach the end of the Spring 2024 anime season, now's the perfect time for our editorial staff to come together and highlight the best the season had to offer—both the mainstream hits a...
Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to publish manga's final chapter on August 5― Shueisha announced on Monday in its "Jump Press" video that Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga will end in five chapters. The manga's final chapter will publish in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's combined 36th and 37th issue, which will release on August 5. Horikoshi stated that the manga will continue "for a short while" ...
Hinaki Yano stars as protagonist Akane Sakuramori― Aniplex revealed on Monday that Seiju Amano's Class no Dai Kirai na Joshi to Kekkon suru Koto ni Natta. (I Ended Up Marrying the Girl in My Class I Hated the Most) story is getting a television anime adaptation, and also revealed the anime's teaser visual and main cast. The anime will star Hinaki Yano as the protagonist Akane Sakuramori (featured in...
Let's Do It Already's first volume is frothy, but this still reads like a fluffy shoujo romance. It's less of a sexy comedy than its copy implies, but it's still a fun read if you're a genre fan.― Ah, high school love – when some teens begin navigating the waters of relationships and their physical components, eager to learn what their bodies can do and do it with the people they're crushing on. The...
Teaser, key visual revealed― The staff for the television anime of Miraijin A's (also known as Jinei Mirai's) As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World (Tensei Kizoku Kantei Sukiru de Nariagaru - Jakushō Ryōchi o Uketsuidanode, Yūshūna Jinzai o Fuyashite Itara, Saikyō Ryōchi ni Natteta) light novel series announced on Sunday that the anime will get a second telev...
Isekai fantasy launched in 2017― Micro Magazine revealed in a new promotional video on Sunday that Fehu Kazuno's Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin (Isekai Mokushiroku Mynoghra: Hametsu no Bunmei de Hajimeru Sekai Seifuku) isekai fantasy light novel series is inspiring a television anime. Cross Infinite World publishes the series in English and describes...
This pitch-perfect enemies-to-lovers novel might be too dense for those new to the genre.― If you're a BL fan who hasn't discovered danmei (Chinese homoerotic romance novels), now is a great time to jump on the bandwagon – just maybe not with A Ballad of Sword and Wine as your first title. It's a good book and will improve even more as the story continues. Rather it's that this is the densest danmei...
Voice actor admitted to 4-year affair with acknowledged abuse last month― The talent agency Aoni Production and voice actor Toru Furuya jointly announced on Saturday that Furuya has stepped down from the roles of Tōru Amuro in the Detective Conan franchise and Sabo in the One Piece franchise. Aoni Production added that it had asked Furuya to step down, and Furuya obliged. Furuya himself added that h...